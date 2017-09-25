Register Now

“KyberNetwork”, an on-chain decentralized exchange providing several useful applications, including building a practical exchange and providing payment APIs for merchants and users to instantly convert tokens effortlessly and “trustlessly”.

English name of the token KNC

Withdrawal Status Available

Chinese name of the token 開博網路

Deposit Status Available

Issue Time 2017-09-25

Trading status Tradable

Issue Price 0.5 USDT