“KyberNetwork”, an on-chain decentralized exchange providing several useful applications, including building a practical exchange and providing payment APIs for merchants and users to instantly convert tokens effortlessly and “trustlessly”.You can find more information about Kyber Network Crystal v2 history, system features and how to use it in MEXC Blog.
English name of the tokenKNC
Withdrawal StatusAvailable
Chinese name of the token開博網路
Deposit StatusAvailable
Issue Time2017-09-25
Trading statusTradable
Issue Price0.5 USDT
Max Supply252,301,550