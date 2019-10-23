You can find more information about KAVA history, system features and how to use it in MEXC Blog

Kava is a cross-chain DeFi platform offering collateralized loans and stablecoins to users of major crypto assets, including BTC, XRP, BNB, ATOM, etc. Users can collateralize their crypto assets in exchange of USDX, Kava's stablecoin. KAVA is the governance and staking token responsible for securing the network and voting on key parameters.