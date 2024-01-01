KaratDAO | KAT Digital Asset Info | MEXC Exchange
KaratDAO Quick Project Information
Karat leverages on-chain MPC and ZK technologies to create a sharable Web 2 & 3 ID data layer. Karat encrypts user data such as email and Twitter, links it to the user’s wallet, and stores it on IPFS. Users and nodes are then given the MPC private key, allowing them to completely decentralize control over all data access permissions. This infrastructure is intended to be the infrastructure of all future Dapps that require Web3 social, data indexing, advertising delivery, and login permission calls.You can find more information about KaratDAO history, system features and how to use it in MEXC Blog.
English name of the tokenKAT
Withdrawal StatusAvailable
Chinese name of the tokenKAT
Deposit StatusAvailable
Issue Time--
Trading statusTradable
Issue Price
Max Supply2,000,000,000