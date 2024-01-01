mexc
MarketsBuy CryptoSpot
HOT
FuturesFutures M-Day

--0.00%

JUMP | JUMP Digital Asset Info | MEXC Exchange

JUMP Quick Project Information

JUMP is an experimental proof-of-concept IP built on Binance Smart Chain.
You can find more information about JUMP history, system features and how to use it in MEXC Blog.

JUMP Token on MEXC

If you are looking to buy, trade or hold JUMP (JUMP) — consider MEXC Exchange as your first stop! With our products the process will be convenient, fast and secure! Trade JUMP on MEXC now and enjoy super-low spot maker and taker fees. Just by clicking buttons below you will find detailed instructions on how to buy JUMP or access MEXC JUMP and other crypto markets & trading terminals.
Furthermore, after you register on MEXC, you will be able to start trading crypto derivatives based on JUMP to gain higher income. Trade JUMP futures on MEXC now! Enjoy our service with 0.00% maker fee and 0.02% taker fee! You can join perpetual futures contracts with up to 200x leverage.
English name of the tokenJUMP
Withdrawal StatusWithdrawal is not available
Chinese name of the tokenJUMP
Deposit StatusAvailable
Issue Time--
Trading statusTradable
Issue Price
Max Supply300,000,000
JUMP Price CalculatorHow to buy JUMP

Trade

/USDT
--0.00%
Spot
About Us
About
User Agreement
Privacy Policy
Risk Disclosure
M-Ventures
MEXC Blog
Services
Buy Crypto
Download MEXC
Fees
Referral Program
Affiliate Program
API
Institutional Services
How To Buy
Crypto Information
Crypto Price
User Support
Customer Service
Help Center
Announcements
Learn
VIP Benefits
Submit an Enquiry
Improvement Suggestions
Report Abnormal Funds
Judicial Assistance
MEXC Verify
Buy Crypto
Buy Bitcoin
Buy Ethereum
Buy MX Token
Buy XRP
Buy Solana
Contact Us
Let’s Collaborate (Businesses)
Let’s Collaborate (Institutions)
Let's Collaborate (Media)
Listing Application
OTC Merchant Application
Community

© 2024 MEXC.COM