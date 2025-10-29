The live Jump Tom price today is 0.00002117 USD. Track real-time JUMP to USD price updates, live charts, market cap, 24-hour volume, and more. Explore JUMP price trend easily at MEXC now.The live Jump Tom price today is 0.00002117 USD. Track real-time JUMP to USD price updates, live charts, market cap, 24-hour volume, and more. Explore JUMP price trend easily at MEXC now.

Jump Tom Logo

Jump Tom Price(JUMP)

1 JUMP to USD Live Price:

$0.00002117
$0.00002117$0.00002117
+320.87%1D
USD
Jump Tom (JUMP) Live Price Chart
Page last updated: 2025-10-30 09:30:57 (UTC+8)

Jump Tom (JUMP) Price Information (USD)

24-hour price change range:
$ 0.00000503
$ 0.00000503$ 0.00000503
24H Low
$ 0.00005643
$ 0.00005643$ 0.00005643
24H High

$ 0.00000503
$ 0.00000503$ 0.00000503

$ 0.00005643
$ 0.00005643$ 0.00005643

--
----

--
----

+12.84%

+320.87%

-90.38%

-90.38%

Jump Tom (JUMP) real-time price is $ 0.00002117. Over the past 24 hours, JUMP traded between a low of $ 0.00000503 and a high of $ 0.00005643, showing active market volatility. JUMP's all-time high price is --, while its all-time low price is --.

In terms of short-term performance, JUMP has changed by +12.84% over the past hour, +320.87% over 24 hours, and -90.38% in the past 7 days. This provides you with a quick overview of its latest price trends and market dynamics on MEXC.

Jump Tom (JUMP) Market Information

--
----

$ 1.27M
$ 1.27M$ 1.27M

$ 21.17K
$ 21.17K$ 21.17K

--
----

1,000,000,000
1,000,000,000 1,000,000,000

BSC

The current Market Cap of Jump Tom is --, with a 24-hour trading volume of $ 1.27M. The circulating supply of JUMP is --, with a total supply of 1000000000. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 21.17K.

Jump Tom (JUMP) Price History USD

Track the price changes of Jump Tom for today, 30 days, 60 days, and 90 days:

PeriodChange (USD)Change (%)
Today$ +0.0000161399+320.87%
30 Days$ -0.00097883-97.89%
60 Days$ -0.00097883-97.89%
90 Days$ -0.00097883-97.89%
Jump Tom Price Change Today

Today, JUMP recorded a change of $ +0.0000161399 (+320.87%), reflecting its latest market activity.

Jump Tom 30-Day Price Change

Over the past 30 days, the price shifted by $ -0.00097883 (-97.89%), showing the token's short-term performance.

Jump Tom 60-Day Price Change

Expanding the view to 60 days, JUMP saw a change of $ -0.00097883 (-97.89%), giving a broader perspective on its performance.

Jump Tom 90-Day Price Change

Looking at the 90-day trend, the price moved by $ -0.00097883 (-97.89%), offering insight into the token's long-term trajectory.

Want to unlock the all-time price history and price movements of Jump Tom (JUMP)?

Check out the Jump Tom Price History page now.

What is Jump Tom (JUMP)

Jump Tom is an innovative blockchain game that blends classic jumping mechanics with a Web3 economic model, deployed on the BNB Chain ecosystem. Inspired by the globally viral "Jump Jump", it enhances gameplay with AI-optimized controls and introduces decentralized PVP competition + dual-track incentives, redefining the boundaries of "Play-to-Earn."

Jump Tom is available on MEXC, providing you with the convenience of purchasing, holding, transferring, and staking the token directly on our platform. Whether you are a seasoned investor or a newcomer to the world of cryptocurrencies, MEXC offers a user-friendly interface and a variety of tools to manage your Jump Tom investments effectively. For more detailed information about this token, we invite you to visit our digital asset introduction page.

Additionally, you can:
- Check JUMP staking availabilityto see how you can earn rewards on your holdings.
- Read reviews and analytics about Jump Tom on our blog to stay informed about the latest market trends and expert insights.

Our comprehensive resources are designed to make your Jump Tom buying experience smooth and informed, ensuring you have all the tools and knowledge needed to invest confidently.

Jump Tom Price Prediction (USD)

How much will Jump Tom (JUMP) be worth in USD tomorrow, next week, or next month? What could your Jump Tom (JUMP) assets be valued at in 2025, 2026, 2027, 2028 — or even 10 or 20 years from now? Use our price prediction tool to explore both short-term and long-term forecasts for Jump Tom.

Check the Jump Tom price prediction now!

Jump Tom (JUMP) Tokenomics

Understanding the tokenomics of Jump Tom (JUMP) can provide deeper insight into its long-term value and growth potential. From how tokens are distributed to how the supply is managed, tokenomics reveal the core structure of a project's economy. Learn about JUMP token's extensive tokenomics now!

How to buy Jump Tom (JUMP)

Looking for how to buy Jump Tom? The process is straightforward and hassle-free! You can easily purchase Jump Tom on MEXC by following our step-by-step How to Buy guide. We provide you with detailed instructions and video tutorials, demonstrating how to sign up on MEXC and use the various convenient payment options available.

JUMP to Local Currencies

1 Jump Tom(JUMP) to VND
0.55708855
1 Jump Tom(JUMP) to AUD
A$0.0000319667
1 Jump Tom(JUMP) to GBP
0.0000158775
1 Jump Tom(JUMP) to EUR
0.0000182062
1 Jump Tom(JUMP) to USD
$0.00002117
1 Jump Tom(JUMP) to MYR
RM0.0000887023
1 Jump Tom(JUMP) to TRY
0.00088914
1 Jump Tom(JUMP) to JPY
¥0.00321784
1 Jump Tom(JUMP) to ARS
ARS$0.0304166326
1 Jump Tom(JUMP) to RUB
0.0016936
1 Jump Tom(JUMP) to INR
0.0018707929
1 Jump Tom(JUMP) to IDR
Rp0.3528331922
1 Jump Tom(JUMP) to PHP
0.0012409854
1 Jump Tom(JUMP) to EGP
￡E.0.001001341
1 Jump Tom(JUMP) to BRL
R$0.0001132595
1 Jump Tom(JUMP) to CAD
C$0.0000294263
1 Jump Tom(JUMP) to BDT
0.0025876091
1 Jump Tom(JUMP) to NGN
0.0307701716
1 Jump Tom(JUMP) to COP
$0.0826953125
1 Jump Tom(JUMP) to ZAR
R.0.0003639123
1 Jump Tom(JUMP) to UAH
0.0008901985
1 Jump Tom(JUMP) to TZS
T.Sh.0.05201469
1 Jump Tom(JUMP) to VES
Bs0.00463623
1 Jump Tom(JUMP) to CLP
$0.0198998
1 Jump Tom(JUMP) to PKR
Rs0.0059767144
1 Jump Tom(JUMP) to KZT
0.0111891918
1 Jump Tom(JUMP) to THB
฿0.000685908
1 Jump Tom(JUMP) to TWD
NT$0.0006486488
1 Jump Tom(JUMP) to AED
د.إ0.0000776939
1 Jump Tom(JUMP) to CHF
Fr0.0000167243
1 Jump Tom(JUMP) to HKD
HK$0.0001644909
1 Jump Tom(JUMP) to AMD
֏0.008101759
1 Jump Tom(JUMP) to MAD
.د.م0.0001951874
1 Jump Tom(JUMP) to MXN
$0.0003910099
1 Jump Tom(JUMP) to SAR
ريال0.0000793875
1 Jump Tom(JUMP) to ETB
Br0.003236893
1 Jump Tom(JUMP) to KES
KSh0.0027370693
1 Jump Tom(JUMP) to JOD
د.أ0.00001500953
1 Jump Tom(JUMP) to PLN
0.0000772705
1 Jump Tom(JUMP) to RON
лв0.0000925129
1 Jump Tom(JUMP) to SEK
kr0.000198998
1 Jump Tom(JUMP) to BGN
лв0.0000355656
1 Jump Tom(JUMP) to HUF
Ft0.0070896213
1 Jump Tom(JUMP) to CZK
0.0004441466
1 Jump Tom(JUMP) to KWD
د.ك0.00000647802
1 Jump Tom(JUMP) to ILS
0.0000688025
1 Jump Tom(JUMP) to BOB
Bs0.000146073
1 Jump Tom(JUMP) to AZN
0.000035989
1 Jump Tom(JUMP) to TJS
SM0.000194764
1 Jump Tom(JUMP) to GEL
0.0000575824
1 Jump Tom(JUMP) to AOA
Kz0.0194042103
1 Jump Tom(JUMP) to BHD
.د.ب0.00000795992
1 Jump Tom(JUMP) to BMD
$0.00002117
1 Jump Tom(JUMP) to DKK
kr0.0001361231
1 Jump Tom(JUMP) to HNL
L0.0005561359
1 Jump Tom(JUMP) to MUR
0.0009634467
1 Jump Tom(JUMP) to NAD
$0.0003622187
1 Jump Tom(JUMP) to NOK
kr0.0002119117
1 Jump Tom(JUMP) to NZD
$0.0000366241
1 Jump Tom(JUMP) to PAB
B/.0.00002117
1 Jump Tom(JUMP) to PGK
K0.0000901842
1 Jump Tom(JUMP) to QAR
ر.ق0.0000770588
1 Jump Tom(JUMP) to RSD
дин.0.0021371115
1 Jump Tom(JUMP) to UZS
soʻm0.2550601823
1 Jump Tom(JUMP) to ALL
L0.0017604972
1 Jump Tom(JUMP) to ANG
ƒ0.0000378943
1 Jump Tom(JUMP) to AWG
ƒ0.0000378943
1 Jump Tom(JUMP) to BBD
$0.00004234
1 Jump Tom(JUMP) to BAM
KM0.0000355656
1 Jump Tom(JUMP) to BIF
Fr0.06262086
1 Jump Tom(JUMP) to BND
$0.0000273093
1 Jump Tom(JUMP) to BSD
$0.00002117
1 Jump Tom(JUMP) to JMD
$0.0033827543
1 Jump Tom(JUMP) to KHR
0.0850199902
1 Jump Tom(JUMP) to KMF
Fr0.00895491
1 Jump Tom(JUMP) to LAK
0.4602173821
1 Jump Tom(JUMP) to LKR
රු0.0064443597
1 Jump Tom(JUMP) to MDL
L0.000357773
1 Jump Tom(JUMP) to MGA
Ar0.094932631
1 Jump Tom(JUMP) to MOP
P0.00016936
1 Jump Tom(JUMP) to MVR
0.000323901
1 Jump Tom(JUMP) to MWK
MK0.0367534487
1 Jump Tom(JUMP) to MZN
MT0.0013529747
1 Jump Tom(JUMP) to NPR
रु0.0029858168
1 Jump Tom(JUMP) to PYG
0.15013764
1 Jump Tom(JUMP) to RWF
Fr0.03071767
1 Jump Tom(JUMP) to SBD
$0.0001742291
1 Jump Tom(JUMP) to SCR
0.0002912992
1 Jump Tom(JUMP) to SRD
$0.0008180088
1 Jump Tom(JUMP) to SVC
$0.0001850258
1 Jump Tom(JUMP) to SZL
L0.0003622187
1 Jump Tom(JUMP) to TMT
m0.0000743067
1 Jump Tom(JUMP) to TND
د.ت0.00006215512
1 Jump Tom(JUMP) to TTD
$0.0001433209
1 Jump Tom(JUMP) to UGX
Sh0.07375628
1 Jump Tom(JUMP) to XAF
Fr0.01193988
1 Jump Tom(JUMP) to XCD
$0.000057159
1 Jump Tom(JUMP) to XOF
Fr0.01193988
1 Jump Tom(JUMP) to XPF
Fr0.00215934
1 Jump Tom(JUMP) to BWP
P0.0002817727
1 Jump Tom(JUMP) to BZD
$0.0000425517
1 Jump Tom(JUMP) to CVE
$0.002006916
1 Jump Tom(JUMP) to DJF
Fr0.00374709
1 Jump Tom(JUMP) to DOP
$0.0013586906
1 Jump Tom(JUMP) to DZD
د.ج0.0027510415
1 Jump Tom(JUMP) to FJD
$0.0000478442
1 Jump Tom(JUMP) to GNF
Fr0.18407315
1 Jump Tom(JUMP) to GTQ
Q0.0001619505
1 Jump Tom(JUMP) to GYD
$0.004428764
1 Jump Tom(JUMP) to ISK
kr0.00262508

For a more in-depth understanding of Jump Tom, consider exploring additional resources such as the whitepaper, official website, and other publications:

Official Jump Tom Website
Block Explorer

Official Jump Tom Website
Block Explorer

People Also Ask: Other Questions About Jump Tom

How much is Jump Tom (JUMP) worth today?
The live JUMP price in USD is 0.00002117 USD, updated in real-time with the latest market data.
What is the current JUMP to USD price?
The current price of JUMP to USD is $ 0.00002117. Check out MEXC Converter for accurate token conversion.
What is the market cap of Jump Tom?
The market cap for JUMP is -- USD. Market cap = current price × circulating supply. It indicates the token's total market value and ranking.
What is the circulating supply of JUMP?
The circulating supply of JUMP is -- USD.
What was the all‑time high (ATH) price of JUMP?
JUMP achieved an ATH price of -- USD.
What was the all‑time low (ATL) price of JUMP?
JUMP saw an ATL price of -- USD.
What is the trading volume of JUMP?
The Live 24‑hour trading volume for JUMP is $ 1.27M USD.
Will JUMP go higher this year?
JUMP might go higher this year depending on market conditions and project developments. Check out JUMP price prediction for a more in-depth analysis.
Page last updated: 2025-10-30 09:30:57 (UTC+8)

