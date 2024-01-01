mexc
io.net is a decentralized AI computing & cloud platform. By aggregating GPU supply from underutilized sources, io.net creates a network that allows machine learning (ML) startups to access nearly unlimited computing power at a fraction of the cost of the traditional cloud.
You can find more information about IO history, system features and how to use it in MEXC Blog.

IO Token on MEXC

If you are looking to buy, trade or hold IO (IO) — consider MEXC Exchange as your first stop! With our products the process will be convenient, fast and secure! Trade IO on MEXC now and enjoy super-low spot maker and taker fees.
English name of the tokenIO
Withdrawal StatusAvailable
Chinese name of the tokenIO
Deposit StatusAvailable
Issue Time--
Trading statusTradable
Issue Price--
Max Supply800,000,000
