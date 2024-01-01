mexc
Inspect Quick Project Information

Inspect is the pulse of Web3, a cutting-edge layer 2 solution that empowers users within the X (Twitter) and other social ecosystems with indispensable tools and insights for navigating the dynamic realms of cryptocurrencies and NFTs.
English name of the tokenINSP
Withdrawal StatusAvailable
Chinese name of the tokenINSP
Deposit StatusAvailable
Issue Time--
Trading statusTradable
Issue Price
Max Supply1,000,000,000
