What is Inspect (INSP)

Inspect is the pulse of Web3, a cutting-edge layer 2 solution that empowers users within the X (Twitter) and other social ecosystems with indispensable tools and insights for navigating the dynamic realms of cryptocurrencies and NFTs.

Inspect is available on MEXC, providing you with the convenience of purchasing, holding, transferring, and staking the token directly on our platform.



Inspect Price Prediction

Cryptocurrency price predictions involve forecasting or speculating on the future values of cryptocurrencies. These forecasts aim to predict the potential future worth of specific cryptocurrencies, such as Inspect, Bitcoin, or Ethereum. What will be the future price of INSP? How much will it be worth in 2025, 2026, 2027, and up to 2050?

Inspect Price History

Tracing INSP's price trajectory provides valuable insights into its past performance and helps investors understand the factors influencing its value over time. Understanding these historical patterns can offer valuable context for assessing INSP's potential future trajectory.

How to buy Inspect (INSP)

Looking for how to buy Inspect? The process is straightforward and hassle-free! You can easily purchase Inspect on MEXC.

Inspect Resource

For a more in-depth understanding of Inspect, consider exploring additional resources such as the whitepaper, official website, and other publications:

People Also Ask: Other Questions About Inspect What are the key features of Inspect (INSP)? Inspect (ISNP) is a Layer 2 solution for X that serves as a bridge between Web 2.0 and web3. It offers a range of key features to enhance the user experience in the crypto journey. Users can access real-time data and analysis through the Inspect app or Chrome extension. The platform provides insights through Influence Rank and Community Insights, allowing users to make informed decisions. Inspect also offers various products, including Inspect Pro for deeper social analytics, Listing Protocol for token and NFT listings, Inspect Groups for community interaction, and Inspect Transact for trading assets and accessing liquidity. Inspect Premium is available for businesses, offering dashboard customization and community engagement tools. How can users access and use Inspect? Users can access and use Inspect by either using its web-based app or downloading it as a free Chrome extension and linking it to their X account. After refreshing X, Inspect will be available to use. Inspect is a Layer 2 solution for X that acts as a data and analysis tool, providing real-time information to users. It offers features such as current crypto news, NFT rarity rankings, 24-hour trading volume stats, prices for over 20,000 projects, and trending tokens and exchange listings. Some premium features are available only with a paid subscription. Inspect also provides detailed analytics through its X Insights feature, which includes Influence Rank and Community Insights. Users can make informed decisions based on these insights. Inspect offers other key products such as Inspect Pro, Listing Protocol, Inspect Groups, Inspect Transact, Inspect Premium, and DeFi Swap (coming soon). What are the benefits of using Inspect's X Insights? The benefits of using Inspect's X Insights are numerous. Firstly, Inspect acts as a bridge between Web 2.0 and web3, allowing businesses and individuals to harness the benefits of both. This is crucial as web3 is expected to surpass Web 2.0 in prevalence in the coming years. Inspect provides real-time data and detailed analysis features, allowing users to stay ahead of the competition and make informed decisions. The Influence Rank feature analyzes web3 leaders' followers on Twitter to better understand a project's potential. The Community Insights feature analyzes the strength of a community through metrics such as follower count and NFT usage. Inspect also offers a range of key products, including Inspect Pro for deeper social analytics, Listing Protocol for listing NFTs and tokens, Inspect Groups for socialization and knowledge sharing, and Inspect Transact for trading assets and accessing liquidity. Inspect Premium is available for businesses, offering dashboard customization and the ability to post blogs and articles. How does Influence Rank work in providing insights into a project's potential? Inspect's Influence Rank feature provides valuable insights into a project's potential by analyzing the influence of recognized web3 leaders on Twitter. It goes beyond simply looking at follower counts and instead examines whom these leaders follow and who those profiles follow, creating a refined analysis. This helps users better understand the influence and credibility of a project within the web3 community. By understanding the connections and associations of influential figures, users can gauge the level of trust and support a project has within the industry. This information is crucial in assessing a project's potential success and adoption. How can NFTs and tokens be listed on Inspect through the Listing Protocol? To list NFTs and tokens on Inspect through the Listing Protocol, project developers need to go through a quick application process and pay an application fee. Once approved, they gain access to detailed community analytics and increased exposure to X users. This allows them to showcase their NFTs and tokens to a wider audience and potentially attract more buyers and investors. How does Inspect Pro provide deeper insights and social analytics? Inspect Pro provides deeper insights and social analytics by offering advanced tools and features that optimize social impact. With a paid subscription to Inspect Pro, users can access more profound insights from social analytics, allowing them to make more informed decisions in their crypto journey. One of the key features of Inspect Pro is its social analytics capabilities, which provide detailed information on influencers and community insights. Influence Rank analyzes the followers of recognized web3 leaders on Twitter to determine their actual influence on their audience. This helps users better understand the potential of a project. Community Insights, on the other hand, analyzes the strength of a community based on metrics such as the number of people each user follows, the number of tweets per day, and the use of unique NFTs as X profile pictures. What features does Inspect Premium offer to businesses? Inspect Premium offers several features to businesses that enhance their crypto journey and provide valuable insights. One of the key features is dashboard customization, allowing businesses to tailor their dashboard according to their specific needs and preferences. This customization enables businesses to focus on the data and metrics that are most relevant to their operations and decision-making processes. Additionally, Inspect Premium allows businesses to post blogs and articles for their communities. This feature enables businesses to share valuable information, updates, and insights with their audience, establishing themselves as thought leaders in the industry. Furthermore, businesses can insert links to their dashboards that allow users to transact directly with exchanges. This seamless integration simplifies the transaction process for users, enhancing their overall experience and increasing engagement. Lastly, Inspect Premium offers the ability to create quests and rewards to incentivize the most active community members. This gamification element encourages user participation and loyalty, fostering a vibrant and engaged community around the business. What are Inspect Groups? Inspect Groups are gated interest communities supported by Inspect, the Layer 2 solution bridging Web 2.0 and web3. These groups play a crucial role in supporting socialization and knowledge sharing within the crypto community. Users can create new groups or join existing ones to connect with like-minded individuals who share similar interests or goals in the crypto space. By joining Inspect Groups, users can engage in discussions, share insights, and exchange knowledge with other members. This fosters a sense of community and collaboration, allowing individuals to learn from each other's experiences and expertise. It also provides a platform for networking and building relationships with industry professionals and enthusiasts. Moreover, Inspect Groups serve as a valuable resource for staying updated on the latest trends, news, and developments in the crypto world. Members can share relevant articles, research findings, and market analysis, enabling everyone to stay informed and make more informed decisions. What is the INSP crypto token? The INSP crypto token is the native token of the Inspect platform. It is used for various purposes within the platform, including paying API fees, purchasing ads and subscriptions, and staking to enjoy discounted fees and access to more data. INSP token holders also have the power to govern and influence the future of Inspect through voting on platform-related issues. The token has a maximum supply of 1 billion and follows a deflationary model with a buyback and burn program. As of December 3, 2023, its circulating supply is 102,500,000, and its market cap is $1.53 million.

