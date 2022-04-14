Market
Buy Crypto
Spot
HOT
Futures
Futures M-Day
Top Searches
Hot Events
Trade
Mobile
Scan to download and experience seamless trading on the MEXC App
Can't download?
Windows Client
View More
Inspect
INSP/USDT
--
--
--
24h High
0.00000
24h Low
0.00000
24h Volume (INSP)
0.00
24h Amount (USDT)
0.00
24h High
0.00000
24h Low
0.00000
24h Volume (INSP)
0.00
24h Amount (USDT)
0.00
K-Line
Token Info
Loading..
Original
TradingView
Depth
INSP
Inspect is the pulse of Web3, a cutting-edge layer 2 solution that empowers users within the X (Twitter) and other social ecosystems with indispensable tools and insights for navigating the dynamic realms of cryptocurrencies and NFTs.
Overview
Name
INSP
Issue Time
--
Related Links
White Paper
Official Website
Block Explorer
Issue Price
--
Max Supply
1,000,000,000
Order Book
0.00001
Price
(
USDT
)
(
INSP
)
(
USDT
)
0.00000
≈
$
0.00
Market Trades
Amount(INSP)
Price(USDT)
Amount
(INSP)
Time
Spot
5X-X Futures
Spot
5X-X Futures
Maker
0.00%
/ Taker
0.00%
HOT
Buy INSP
Sell INSP
Limit
Market
Transfer
Buy with
USD
Available
--
USDT
Price
USDT
Amount
INSP
Total
USDT
Buy INSP
Available
--
INSP
Price
USDT
Amount
INSP
Total
USDT
Sell INSP
Open Orders
(0)
Order History
Trade History
Open Positions (0)
Open Orders
(0)
Order History
Trade History
Open Positions (0)
Hide Other Pairs
Trading Pair
Date
Type
Side
Price
Quantity
Order Amount
Filled
Trigger Conditions
Cancel all
Network Unstable
Switch
API Documentation
API Documentation
Social Media
Submit a Request
Submit a Request
Online Customer Service
Online Customer Service
Loading...