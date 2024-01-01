You can find more information about HXD history, system features and how to use it in MEXC Blog

Honeyland is the first mobile FTP (Free To Play) strategy game from Hexagon Studios approved and available on Google Play Store and Apple App Store. Studio builds high quality games and distributes them on scale to millions of players around the world. HXD is the single diverse utility token of Honeyland with a ton of usage in-game and outside. Big companies like Solana, Magic Eden, Samsung, Master Card, Cibona Basket Ball team etc are investors and partners of Honeyland Project.