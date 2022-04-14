Honeyland (HXD) Tokenomics Discover key insights into Honeyland (HXD), including its token supply, distribution model, and real-time market data. Currency USD

Honeyland (HXD) Information Honeyland is the first mobile FTP (Free To Play) strategy game from Hexagon Studios approved and available on Google Play Store and Apple App Store. Studio builds high quality games and distributes them on scale to millions of players around the world. HXD is the single diverse utility token of Honeyland with a ton of usage in-game and outside. Big companies like Solana, Magic Eden, Samsung, Master Card, Cibona Basket Ball team etc are investors and partners of Honeyland Project. Official Website: https://honey.land/ Whitepaper: https://docs.honey.land/hc/en/ Block Explorer: https://solscan.io/token/3dgCCb15HMQSA4Pn3Tfii5vRk7aRqTH95LJjxzsG2Mug Buy HXD Now!

Honeyland (HXD) Tokenomics & Price Analysis Explore key tokenomics and price data for Honeyland (HXD), including market cap, supply details, FDV, and price history. Understand the token's current value and market position at a glance. Market Cap: $ 0.00 $ 0.00 $ 0.00 Total Supply: -- -- -- Circulating Supply: $ 0.00 $ 0.00 $ 0.00 FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): -- -- -- All-Time High: $ 0.282 $ 0.282 $ 0.282 All-Time Low: $ 0.002983921944491519 $ 0.002983921944491519 $ 0.002983921944491519 Current Price: $ 0.00472 $ 0.00472 $ 0.00472 Learn more about Honeyland (HXD) price

Honeyland (HXD) Tokenomics: Key Metrics Explained and Use Cases Understanding the tokenomics of Honeyland (HXD) is essential for analyzing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential. Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated: Total Supply: The maximum number of HXD tokens that have been or will ever be created. Circulating Supply: The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands. Max Supply: The hard cap on how many HXD tokens can exist in total. FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation. Inflation Rate: Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement. Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders? High circulating supply = greater liquidity. Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation. Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralized control. High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals. Now that you understand HXD's tokenomics, explore HXD token's live price!

How to Buy HXD Interested in adding Honeyland (HXD) to your portfolio? MEXC supports various methods to buy HXD, including credit cards, bank transfers, and peer-to-peer trading. Whether you're a beginner or pro, MEXC makes crypto buying easy and secure. Learn How to Buy HXD on MEXC now!

Honeyland (HXD) Price History Analyzing the price history of HXD helps users understand past market movements, key support/resistance levels, and volatility patterns. Whether you are tracking all-time highs or identifying trends, historical data is a crucial part of price prediction and technical analysis. Explore HXD Price History now!

HXD Price Prediction Want to know where HXD might be heading? Our HXD price prediction page combines market sentiment, historical trends, and technical indicators to provide a forward-looking view. See HXD token's Price Prediction now!

Why Should You Choose MEXC? MEXC is one of the world's top crypto exchanges, trusted by millions of users globally. Whether you're a beginner or a pro, MEXC is your easiest way to crypto. Over 4,000 trading pairs across Spot and Futures markets Fastest token listings among CEXs #1 liquidity across the industry Lowest fees, backed by 24/7 customer service 100%+ token reserve transparency for user funds Ultra-low entry barriers: buy crypto with just 1 USDT

Buy crypto with just 1 USDT : Your easiest way to crypto! Buy Now!