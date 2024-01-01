You can find more information about Human history, system features and how to use it in MEXC Blog

HUMAN Protocol supports the creation of decentralized and automated job markets that fulfill the potential of workers and businesses.The Protocol is designed to improve the systems through which humans request and complete work. It accomplishes this by tokenizing work or contribution and automating the process of launching, evaluating, and paying out that work on-chain. By automating these processes, HUMAN Protocol can dramatically improve interactions in existing job markets, while unlocking new markets enabled by the global, permissionless micropayments enabled by blockchains.