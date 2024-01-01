HBAR | HBAR Digital Asset Info | MEXC Exchange
HBAR Quick Project Information
Hedera is the most used enterprise-grade public network for you to make your digital world exactly as it should be – yours. HBAR is the native, energy-efficient cryptocurrency of Hedera that powers the decentralized economy. Whether you're a startup or enterprise, a creator or consumer, Hedera goes beyond blockchain for developers to create the next era of fast, fair, and secure applications.You can find more information about HBAR history, system features and how to use it in MEXC Blog.
HBAR Token on MEXC
If you are looking to buy, trade or hold HBAR (HBAR) — consider MEXC Exchange as your first stop! With our products the process will be convenient, fast and secure! Trade HBAR
on MEXC now and enjoy super-low spot maker and taker fees. Just by clicking buttons below you will find detailed instructions on how to buy HBAR or access MEXC HBAR and other crypto markets & trading terminals.
Furthermore, after you register on MEXC, you will be able to start trading crypto derivatives based on HBAR to gain higher income. Trade HBAR futures on MEXC now! Enjoy our service with 0.00% maker fee and 0.02% taker fee! You can join perpetual futures contracts
with up to 200x leverage.
English name of the tokenHBAR
Withdrawal StatusAvailable
Chinese name of the tokenHBAR
Deposit StatusAvailable
Issue Time--
Trading statusTradable
Issue Price
Max Supply50,000,000,000