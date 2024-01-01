Fruits | FRTS Digital Asset Info | MEXC Exchange
Fruits Quick Project Information
The Fruits Eco-Blockchain Project uses a PoC (Proof-of-Capacity) algorithm to create an eco-friendly and sustainable economy that is open to everyone. It performs a sustainable economic cycle with extremely low power consumption, high security, and no transaction fees. Our economic cycle created by such PoC provides a unique blockchain economy that aims to revitalize global charity.You can find more information about Fruits history, system features and how to use it in MEXC Blog.
FRTS Token on MEXC
If you are looking to buy, trade or hold Fruits (FRTS) – consider MEXC Exchange as your first stop! With our products the process will be convenient, fast and secure! Trade FRTS
on MEXC now and enjoy 0% spot maker and taker fees. Just by clicking buttons below you will find detailed instructions on how to buy Fruits or access MEXC FRTS and other crypto markets & trading terminals.
Furthermore, after you register on MEXC, you will be able to start trading crypto derivatives based on Fruits to gain higher income. Trade FRTS futures on MEXC now! Enjoy our service with 0.00% maker fee and 0.01% taker fee, the lowest trading fees in the market! You can join perpetual futures contracts
with up to 200x leverage.
English name of the tokenFRTS
Withdrawal StatusAvailable
Chinese name of the tokenFRTS
Deposit StatusAvailable
Issue Time--
Trading statusTradable
Issue Price
Max Supply40,000,000,000