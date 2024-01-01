mexc
Fruits Quick Project Information

The Fruits Eco-Blockchain Project uses a PoC (Proof-of-Capacity) algorithm to create an eco-friendly and sustainable economy that is open to everyone. It performs a sustainable economic cycle with extremely low power consumption, high security, and no transaction fees. Our economic cycle created by such PoC provides a unique blockchain economy that aims to revitalize global charity.
FRTS Token on MEXC

English name of the tokenFRTS
Withdrawal StatusAvailable
Chinese name of the tokenFRTS
Deposit StatusAvailable
Issue Time--
Trading statusTradable
Issue Price
Max Supply40,000,000,000
