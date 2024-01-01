You can find more information about Fruits history, system features and how to use it in MEXC Blog

The Fruits Eco-Blockchain Project uses a PoC (Proof-of-Capacity) algorithm to create an eco-friendly and sustainable economy that is open to everyone. It performs a sustainable economic cycle with extremely low power consumption, high security, and no transaction fees. Our economic cycle created by such PoC provides a unique blockchain economy that aims to revitalize global charity.