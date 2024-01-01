mexc
MarketBuy CryptoSpot
HOT
FuturesFutures M-Day

--0.00%

FARM Token,Harvest | FARM Digital Asset Info | MEXC Exchange

FARM Token,Harvest Quick Project Information

Harvest is described to automatically farm the highest yield available from the newest DeFi protocols and optimizes the yields that are received using the latest farming techniques. FARM is the governance token for Harvest. It is claimed that FARM holders can vote on proposals for the FARM operational treasury and receive the 5% fee from Harvest operations.
You can find more information about FARM Token,Harvest history, system features and how to use it in MEXC Blog.

FARM Token on MEXC

If you are looking to buy, trade or hold FARM Token,Harvest (FARM) – consider MEXC Exchange as your first stop! With our products the process will be convenient, fast and secure! Trade FARM on MEXC now and enjoy 0% spot maker and taker fees. Just by clicking buttons below you will find detailed instructions on how to buy FARM Token,Harvest or access MEXC FARM and other crypto markets & trading terminals.
Furthermore, after you register on MEXC, you will be able to start trading crypto derivatives based on FARM Token,Harvest to gain higher income. Trade FARM futures on MEXC now! Enjoy our service with 0.00% maker fee and 0.01% taker fee, the lowest trading fees in the market! You can join perpetual futures contracts with up to 200x leverage.
English name of the tokenFARM
Withdrawal StatusAvailable
Chinese name of the tokenFARM
Deposit StatusAvailable
Issue Time--
Trading statusTradable
Issue Price
Max Supply690,420
FARM Price CalculatorHow to buy FARM Token,Harvest

Trade

/USDT
--0.00%
Spot
About Us
About
User Agreement
Privacy Policy
Risk Disclosure
M-Ventures
MEXC Blog
Services
Buy Crypto
Download MEXC
Fees
Referral Program
Affiliate Program
API
Institutional Services
How To Buy
Crypto Information
Crypto Price
User Support
Customer Service
Help Center
Announcements
Learn
VIP Benefits
Submit an Enquiry
Improvement Suggestions
Report Abnormal Funds
Judicial Assistance
MEXC Verify
Buy Crypto
Buy Bitcoin
Buy Ethereum
Buy MX Token
Buy XRP
Buy Solana
Contact Us
Let’s Collaborate (Businesses)
Let’s Collaborate (Institutions)
Let's Collaborate (Media)
Listing Application
OTC Merchant Application
Community

© 2024 MEXC.COM