ETHPoW | ETHW Digital Asset Info | MEXC Exchange
ETHPoW Quick Project Information
EthereumPoW (ETHW) is a hard fork of Ethereum blockchain with the Ethereum Merge. The Merge will see Ethereum transition to proof-of-stake, while the forked version would remain on proof-of-work.You can find more information about ETHPoW history, system features and how to use it in MEXC Blog.
ETHW Token on MEXC
English name of the tokenETHW
Withdrawal StatusAvailable
Chinese name of the tokenETHW
Deposit StatusAvailable
Issue Time--
Trading statusTradable
Issue Price
Max Supply