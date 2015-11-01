Ethereum Classic | ETC Digital Asset Info | MEXC Exchange
Ethereum Classic Quick Project Information
Ethereum Classic (ETC) is a cryptocurrency and public blockchain. ETC specializes in interoperability with Defi and other blockchains, secure apps, smart contracts, and peer-to-peer transactions; ETC was launched in 2016 through a grassroots community-led effort to become a truly resilient and decentralized network.You can find more information about Ethereum Classic history, system features and how to use it in MEXC Blog.
ETC Token on MEXC
If you are looking to buy, trade or hold Ethereum Classic (ETC) – consider MEXC Exchange as your first stop! With our products the process will be convenient, fast and secure! Trade ETC
on MEXC now and enjoy 0% spot maker and taker fees. Just by clicking buttons below you will find detailed instructions on how to buy Ethereum Classic or access MEXC ETC and other crypto markets & trading terminals.
Furthermore, after you register on MEXC, you will be able to start trading crypto derivatives based on Ethereum Classic to gain higher income. Trade ETC futures on MEXC now! Enjoy our service with 0.00% maker fee and 0.01% taker fee, the lowest trading fees in the market! You can join perpetual futures contracts
with up to 200x leverage.
English name of the tokenETC
Withdrawal StatusAvailable
Chinese name of the token以太經典
Deposit StatusAvailable
Issue Time2015-11-01
Trading statusTradable
Issue Price0.7523 USDT
Max Supply210,700,000