You can find more information about Ethereum Classic history, system features and how to use it in MEXC Blog

Ethereum Classic (ETC) is a cryptocurrency and public blockchain. ETC specializes in interoperability with Defi and other blockchains, secure apps, smart contracts, and peer-to-peer transactions; ETC was launched in 2016 through a grassroots community-led effort to become a truly resilient and decentralized network.