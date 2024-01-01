ESE | ESE Digital Asset Info | MEXC Exchange
ESE Quick Project Information
Eesee is a one-stop liquidity solution for sellers, with a gamified marketplace and a launchpad, tailored for digital assets, tokens and RWAs.You can find more information about ESE history, system features and how to use it in MEXC Blog.
ESE Token on MEXC
If you are looking to buy, trade or hold ESE (ESE) — consider MEXC Exchange as your first stop! With our products the process will be convenient, fast and secure! Trade ESE
on MEXC now and enjoy super-low spot maker and taker fees. Just by clicking buttons below you will find detailed instructions on how to buy ESE or access MEXC ESE and other crypto markets & trading terminals.
Furthermore, after you register on MEXC, you will be able to start trading crypto derivatives based on ESE to gain higher income. Trade ESE futures on MEXC now! Enjoy our service with 0.00% maker fee and 0.02% taker fee! You can join perpetual futures contracts
with up to 200x leverage.
English name of the tokenESE
Withdrawal StatusWithdrawal is not available
Chinese name of the token--
Deposit StatusAvailable
Issue Time--
Trading statusTradable
Issue Price
Max Supply425,400,156