DYDX Token | DYDX Digital Asset Info | MEXC Exchange
DYDX Token Quick Project Information
DeFi trading platform dYdX is launching a governance token. DYDX enables a robust ecosystem around governance, rewards, and staking — each designed to drive future growth and decentralization of dYdX, resulting in a better experience for users.You can find more information about DYDX Token history, system features and how to use it in MEXC Blog.
DYDX Token on MEXC
If you are looking to buy, trade or hold DYDX Token (DYDX) – consider MEXC Exchange as your first stop! With our products the process will be convenient, fast and secure! Trade DYDX
on MEXC now and enjoy 0% spot maker and taker fees. Just by clicking buttons below you will find detailed instructions on how to buy DYDX Token or access MEXC DYDX and other crypto markets & trading terminals.
Furthermore, after you register on MEXC, you will be able to start trading crypto derivatives based on DYDX Token to gain higher income. Trade DYDX futures on MEXC now! Enjoy our service with 0.00% maker fee and 0.01% taker fee, the lowest trading fees in the market! You can join perpetual futures contracts
with up to 200x leverage.
English name of the tokenDYDX
Withdrawal StatusAvailable
Chinese name of the tokenDYDX
Deposit StatusAvailable
Issue Time--
Trading statusTradable
Issue Price
Max Supply1,000,000,000