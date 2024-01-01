DForce | DF Digital Asset Info | MEXC Exchange
DForce Quick Project Information
dForce is advocating for building a full suite of DeFi protocols covering assets, lending, trading, staking, and bridge, serving as DeFi infrastructure in Web3.
dForce DAO is a community-driven project, with major protocol changes driven by the community and jointly decided by DF token holders through governance.You can find more information about DForce history, system features and how to use it in MEXC Blog.
DF Token on MEXC
English name of the tokenDF
Withdrawal StatusAvailable
Chinese name of the tokenDF
Deposit StatusAvailable
Issue Time--
Trading statusTradable
Issue Price
Max Supply999,934,977