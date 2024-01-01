DEP | DEP Digital Asset Info | MEXC Exchange
DEP Quick Project Information
PlayMining is the leading NFT game platform of the global GameFi (Game-based Decentralized Finance) industry. Launching on May 26th, 2020 as the world’s first Play to Earn token economy, the service now has over 2 million players from 100 countries.You can find more information about DEP history, system features and how to use it in MEXC Blog.
DEP Token on MEXC
If you are looking to buy, trade or hold DEP (DEP) – consider MEXC Exchange as your first stop! With our products the process will be convenient, fast and secure! Trade DEP
on MEXC now and enjoy 0% spot maker and taker fees. Just by clicking buttons below you will find detailed instructions on how to buy DEP or access MEXC DEP and other crypto markets & trading terminals.
Furthermore, after you register on MEXC, you will be able to start trading crypto derivatives based on DEP to gain higher income. Trade DEP futures on MEXC now! Enjoy our service with 0.00% maker fee and 0.01% taker fee, the lowest trading fees in the market! You can join perpetual futures contracts
with up to 200x leverage.
English name of the tokenDEP
Withdrawal StatusAvailable
Chinese name of the tokenDEP
Deposit StatusAvailable
Issue Time--
Trading statusTradable
Issue Price
Max Supply30,000,000,000