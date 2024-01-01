DAppstore | DAPPX Digital Asset Info | MEXC Exchange
DAppstore Quick Project Information
DAPPX is a stand-alone Steam-like application that supports the development, publishing, and monetization of play-to-earn games. It is a game launcher for AAA-rated, play-to-earn (P2E) games and blockchain applications and is one of the most convenient, user-friendly, and ultimate dApp playstores on the market.You can find more information about DAppstore history, system features and how to use it in MEXC Blog.
DAPPX Token on MEXC
If you are looking to buy, trade or hold DAppstore (DAPPX) – consider MEXC Exchange as your first stop! With our products the process will be convenient, fast and secure! Trade DAPPX
on MEXC now and enjoy 0% spot maker and taker fees. Just by clicking buttons below you will find detailed instructions on how to buy DAppstore or access MEXC DAPPX and other crypto markets & trading terminals.
Furthermore, after you register on MEXC, you will be able to start trading crypto derivatives based on DAppstore to gain higher income. Trade DAPPX futures on MEXC now! Enjoy our service with 0.00% maker fee and 0.01% taker fee, the lowest trading fees in the market! You can join perpetual futures contracts
with up to 200x leverage.
English name of the tokenDAPPX
Withdrawal StatusAvailable
Chinese name of the tokenDAPPX
Deposit StatusAvailable
Issue Time--
Trading statusTradable
Issue Price
Max Supply1,500,000,000