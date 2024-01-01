You can find more information about DAppstore history, system features and how to use it in MEXC Blog

DAPPX is a stand-alone Steam-like application that supports the development, publishing, and monetization of play-to-earn games. It is a game launcher for AAA-rated, play-to-earn (P2E) games and blockchain applications and is one of the most convenient, user-friendly, and ultimate dApp playstores on the market.