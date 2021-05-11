mexc
Casper Quick Project Information

Casper is a proof of stake blockchain network optimized for enterprise and developer adoption. The Casper Network is the first live blockchain built off the Correct-by-Construction (CBC) Casper specification, allowing the network to create sustainable new markets and unlock value by tokenizing nearly any asset without compromising performance or security. Activity on Casper is governed by CSPR, the network’s native token.
You can find more information about Casper history, system features and how to use it in MEXC Blog.

CSPR Token on MEXC

If you are looking to buy, trade or hold Casper (CSPR) – consider MEXC Exchange as your first stop! With our products the process will be convenient, fast and secure! Trade CSPR on MEXC now and enjoy 0% spot maker and taker fees. Just by clicking buttons below you will find detailed instructions on how to buy Casper or access MEXC CSPR and other crypto markets & trading terminals.
Furthermore, after you register on MEXC, you will be able to start trading crypto derivatives based on Casper to gain higher income. Trade CSPR futures on MEXC now! Enjoy our service with 0.00% maker fee and 0.01% taker fee, the lowest trading fees in the market! You can join perpetual futures contracts with up to 200x leverage.
English name of the tokenCSPR
Withdrawal StatusAvailable
Chinese name of the tokenCSPR
Deposit StatusAvailable
Issue Time2021-05-11
Trading statusTradable
Issue Price
Max Supply10,000,000,000
