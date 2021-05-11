You can find more information about Casper history, system features and how to use it in MEXC Blog

Casper is a proof of stake blockchain network optimized for enterprise and developer adoption. The Casper Network is the first live blockchain built off the Correct-by-Construction (CBC) Casper specification, allowing the network to create sustainable new markets and unlock value by tokenizing nearly any asset without compromising performance or security. Activity on Casper is governed by CSPR, the network’s native token.