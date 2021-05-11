Casper | CSPR Digital Asset Info | MEXC Exchange
Casper is a proof of stake blockchain network optimized for enterprise and developer adoption. The Casper Network is the first live blockchain built off the Correct-by-Construction (CBC) Casper specification, allowing the network to create sustainable new markets and unlock value by tokenizing nearly any asset without compromising performance or security. Activity on Casper is governed by CSPR, the network’s native token.You can find more information about Casper history, system features and how to use it in MEXC Blog.
English name of the tokenCSPR
Withdrawal StatusAvailable
Chinese name of the tokenCSPR
Deposit StatusAvailable
Issue Time2021-05-11
Trading statusTradable
Issue Price
Max Supply10,000,000,000