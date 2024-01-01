CLS | CLS Digital Asset Info | MEXC Exchange
CLS Quick Project Information
ColdStack is connecting all the decentralized clouds like Filecoin, Crust and Arweave into the largest data storage network on the planet (over 3,000 Petabytes). We aim to aggregate all the decentralized clouds ecosystem to create the most affordable, friendly and easy to use data storage ever.You can find more information about CLS history, system features and how to use it in MEXC Blog.
English name of the tokenCLS
Withdrawal StatusAvailable
Chinese name of the tokenCLS
Deposit StatusAvailable
Issue Time--
Trading statusTradable
Issue Price
Max Supply50,000,000