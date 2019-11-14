Common Knowledge Base, Nervos Network | CKB Digital Asset Info | MEXC Exchange
Common Knowledge Base, Nervos Network Quick Project Information
The Nervos Network is an open source public blockchain ecosystem and collection of protocols solving the biggest challenges facing blockchains like Bitcoin and Ethereum today.
The Nervos CKB (Common Knowledge Base) is the layer 1, proof of work public blockchain protocol of the Nervos Network. It allows any crypto-asset to be stored with the security, immutability and permissionless nature of Bitcoin while enabling smart contracts, layer 2 scaling and captures the total network value through its "store of value" crypto-economic design and native token, the CKByte.
CKB Token on MEXC
English name of the tokenCKB
Withdrawal StatusAvailable
Chinese name of the token
Deposit StatusAvailable
Issue Time2019-11-14
Trading statusTradable
Issue Price0.01 USDT
Max Supply68,544,000,000