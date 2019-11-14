You can find more information about Common Knowledge Base, Nervos Network history, system features and how to use it in MEXC Blog

The Nervos Network is an open source public blockchain ecosystem and collection of protocols solving the biggest challenges facing blockchains like Bitcoin and Ethereum today. The Nervos CKB (Common Knowledge Base) is the layer 1, proof of work public blockchain protocol of the Nervos Network. It allows any crypto-asset to be stored with the security, immutability and permissionless nature of Bitcoin while enabling smart contracts, layer 2 scaling and captures the total network value through its "store of value" crypto-economic design and native token, the CKByte.