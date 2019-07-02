Chilliz | CHZ Digital Asset Info | MEXC Exchange
Chilliz Quick Project Information
Chiliz is a leading digital currency for sports tokenization, powering the world’s first scalable fan engagement & rewards app Socios.com where fans can buy & trade branded Fan Tokens as well as vote in club-focused surveys & polls, and win exclusive rewards and once-in-a-life-time opportunities. Till now, Chiliz has announced official partnerships with 20 leading sports organisations including Barcelona, Juventus, .Paris Sain-Germain, AC Milan, AS Roma, Atletico Madrid, Galatasaray, and Dota2 back-to-back winner OG.You can find more information about Chilliz history, system features and how to use it in MEXC Blog.
English name of the tokenCHZ
Withdrawal StatusAvailable
Chinese name of the tokenCHZ
Deposit StatusAvailable
Issue Time2019-07-02
Trading statusTradable
Issue Price
Max Supply8,888,888,888