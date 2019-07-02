mexc
Chiliz is a leading digital currency for sports tokenization, powering the world’s first scalable fan engagement & rewards app Socios.com where fans can buy & trade branded Fan Tokens as well as vote in club-focused surveys & polls, and win exclusive rewards and once-in-a-life-time opportunities. Till now, Chiliz has announced official partnerships with 20 leading sports organisations including Barcelona, Juventus, .Paris Sain-Germain, AC Milan, AS Roma, Atletico Madrid, Galatasaray, and Dota2 back-to-back winner OG.
English name of the tokenCHZ
Withdrawal StatusAvailable
Chinese name of the tokenCHZ
Deposit StatusAvailable
Issue Time2019-07-02
Trading statusTradable
Issue Price
Max Supply8,888,888,888
