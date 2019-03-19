mexc
Celer Network is a leading layer-2 scaling platform that enables fast, easy and secure off-chain transactions for not only payment transactions, but also generalized off-chain smart contract. It enables everyone to quickly build, operate, and use highly scalable decentralized applications through innovations in off-chain scaling techniques and incentive-aligned cryptoeconomics.
English name of the tokenCELR
Withdrawal StatusAvailable
Chinese name of the tokenCELR
Deposit StatusAvailable
Issue Time2019-03-19
Trading statusTradable
Issue Price0.0067 USDT
Max Supply10,000,000,000
