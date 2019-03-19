Celer Network | CELR Digital Asset Info | MEXC Exchange
Celer Network Quick Project Information
Celer Network is a leading layer-2 scaling platform that enables fast, easy and secure off-chain transactions for not only payment transactions, but also generalized off-chain smart contract. It enables everyone to quickly build, operate, and use highly scalable decentralized applications through innovations in off-chain scaling techniques and incentive-aligned cryptoeconomics.You can find more information about Celer Network history, system features and how to use it in MEXC Blog.
CELR Token on MEXC
English name of the tokenCELR
Withdrawal StatusAvailable
Chinese name of the tokenCELR
Deposit StatusAvailable
Issue Time2019-03-19
Trading statusTradable
Issue Price0.0067 USDT
Max Supply10,000,000,000