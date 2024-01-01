CEEK VR | CEEK Digital Asset Info | MEXC Exchange
CEEK VR Quick Project Information
Virtual Concerts, Live Music, Live Sports, 360VR Streaming Platform on Blockchain. Connect with stars, go behind the scenes, 4dHeadphones livestreaming & VRYou can find more information about CEEK VR history, system features and how to use it in MEXC Blog.
CEEK Token on MEXC
If you are looking to buy, trade or hold CEEK VR (CEEK) — consider MEXC Exchange as your first stop! With our products the process will be convenient, fast and secure! Trade CEEK
on MEXC now and enjoy super-low spot maker and taker fees. Just by clicking buttons below you will find detailed instructions on how to buy CEEK VR or access MEXC CEEK and other crypto markets & trading terminals.
Furthermore, after you register on MEXC, you will be able to start trading crypto derivatives based on CEEK VR to gain higher income. Trade CEEK futures on MEXC now! Enjoy our service with 0.00% maker fee and 0.02% taker fee! You can join perpetual futures contracts
with up to 200x leverage.
English name of the tokenCEEK
Withdrawal StatusAvailable
Chinese name of the tokenCEEK
Deposit StatusAvailable
Issue Time--
Trading statusTradable
Issue Price
Max Supply1,000,000,000