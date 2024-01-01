You can find more information about BlueSale Finance history, system features and how to use it in MEXC Blog

BlueSale, is a decentralized launchpad that allows users to launch their tokens and host initial token sales effortlessly. You don't need to know how to code. Just go to our terminal and design your token with a few clicks.BlueSale has many features that make it easier to launch a token, such as automatic listing on any DEX, LP lock options, and giving your tokens a vesting period.