BlockGames is a decentralized player network of cross-chain Universal Player Profiles, that powers the next-generation of mobile game publishing tools by enabling them to Read, Write, and Interact with player data in exchange for rewards.You can find more information about BLOCK history, system features and how to use it in MEXC Blog.
English name of the tokenBLOCK
Withdrawal StatusWithdrawal is not available
Chinese name of the token--
Deposit StatusAvailable
Issue Time--
Trading statusTradable
Issue Price
Max Supply1,000,000,000