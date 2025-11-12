Blockstreet (BLOCK) Tokenomics
Blockstreet (BLOCK) Tokenomics & Price Analysis
Explore key tokenomics and price data for Blockstreet (BLOCK), including market cap, supply details, FDV, and price history. Understand the token's current value and market position at a glance.
Blockstreet (BLOCK) Information
Bridging Wall Street to Web3. BLOCKstreet empowers the next wave of builders driving USD1 adoption. With a team rooted in billion-dollar exits, top 100 projects, and major VC networks.
Blockstreet (BLOCK) Tokenomics: Key Metrics Explained and Use Cases
Understanding the tokenomics of Blockstreet (BLOCK) is essential for analyzing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential.
Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated:
Total Supply:
The maximum number of BLOCK tokens that have been or will ever be created.
Circulating Supply:
The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands.
Max Supply:
The hard cap on how many BLOCK tokens can exist in total.
FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation):
Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation.
Inflation Rate:
Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement.
Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders?
High circulating supply = greater liquidity.
Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation.
Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralized control.
High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals.
Now that you understand BLOCK's tokenomics, explore BLOCK token's live price!
Blockstreet (BLOCK) Price History
Analyzing the price history of BLOCK helps users understand past market movements, key support/resistance levels, and volatility patterns. Whether you are tracking all-time highs or identifying trends, historical data is a crucial part of price prediction and technical analysis.
BLOCK Price Prediction
Want to know where BLOCK might be heading? Our BLOCK price prediction page combines market sentiment, historical trends, and technical indicators to provide a forward-looking view.
