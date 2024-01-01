Beam | BEAMX Digital Asset Info | MEXC Exchange
Beam Quick Project Information
The $BEAM token serves as the native crypto asset for the Beam network, a gaming network empowered by the Merit Circle DAO. Beam is an ecosystem where gamers and developers come together to shape the future of the gaming industry. One of its core components is the Beam SDK, which is a flexible software development kit that enables game developers to choose between a variety of tools that can be used to fuel and structure their in-game blockchain elements.You can find more information about Beam history, system features and how to use it in MEXC Blog.
BEAMX Token on MEXC
English name of the tokenBEAMX
Withdrawal StatusAvailable
Chinese name of the token--
Deposit StatusAvailable
Issue Time--
Trading statusTradable
Issue Price
Max Supply62,955,102,600