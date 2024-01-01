You can find more information about Beldex history, system features and how to use it in MEXC Blog

Beldex is a leading privacy-based ecosystem consisting of privacy-first decentralized applications that include BChat, BelNet, Beldex browser, the Beldex privacy protocol, and the Beldex bridge. The Beldex project is committed to enhancing your privacy online BDX is a privacy coin and a utility on the privacy-preserving DApps. For privacy lovers, Beldex is the one-stop destination for everything from private messaging to private transactions