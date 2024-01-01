Baby Doge Coin, Meme Token | BABYDOGE Digital Asset Info | MEXC Exchange
Baby Doge Coin has learned a few tricks and lessons from his meme father, Doge. A new crypto birthed by fans of the Doge Meme online community. Baby Doge seeks to impress his father by showing his new improved transaction speeds & adorableness. He is Hyper-deflationary with static reflections that rewards holders, so more baby doge coins are being automatically added to your wallet each transaction. Simply Love, pet, and hold as 5% from each transaction is automatically redistributed to baby doge holders.You can find more information about Baby Doge Coin, Meme Token history, system features and how to use it in MEXC Blog.
English name of the tokenBABYDOGE
Withdrawal StatusAvailable
Chinese name of the tokenBABYDOGE
Deposit StatusAvailable
Issue Time--
Trading statusTradable
Issue Price
Max Supply420,000,000,000,000,000