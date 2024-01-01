Aleph Zero, Azero Coin | AZERO Digital Asset Info | MEXC Exchange
Aleph Zero is an enterprise-ready, high-performance blockchain platform with a novel, Directed Acyclic Graph (DAG)-based consensus protocol that has been peer-reviewed and presented at an ACM conference. To date, Aleph Zero raised $15m for continued development, integrating with the Substrate stack, and expanding the team. In 2022, Aleph Zero plans to enable privacy-enhancing features based on secure multi-party computation research and zero-knowledge proofs. You can find more information about Aleph Zero, Azero Coin history, system features and how to use it in MEXC Blog.
English name of the tokenAZERO
Withdrawal StatusAvailable
Chinese name of the tokenAZERO
Deposit StatusAvailable
Issue Time--
Trading statusTradable
Issue Price
Max Supply300,000,000