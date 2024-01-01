You can find more information about Aleph Zero, Azero Coin history, system features and how to use it in MEXC Blog

Aleph Zero is an enterprise-ready, high-performance blockchain platform with a novel, Directed Acyclic Graph (DAG)-based consensus protocol that has been peer-reviewed and presented at an ACM conference. To date, Aleph Zero raised $15m for continued development, integrating with the Substrate stack, and expanding the team. In 2022, Aleph Zero plans to enable privacy-enhancing features based on secure multi-party computation research and zero-knowledge proofs.