ApeCoin Quick Project Information

APE is an ERC-20 token released by the ApeCoin DAO that serves as the governance and utility token for the APE ecosystem. Token holders can submit and vote on proposals for the DAO’s Ecosystem Fund allocations, governance rules, projects, partnerships, and beyond.
APE Token on MEXC

English name of the tokenAPE
Withdrawal StatusAvailable
Chinese name of the tokenAPE
Deposit StatusAvailable
Issue Time--
Trading statusTradable
Issue Price
Max Supply1,000,000,000
