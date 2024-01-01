You can find more information about AlpineF1TeamFanToken history, system features and how to use it in MEXC Blog

The Alpine F1® Team Fan Token is a BEP-20 utility token designed to revolutionize the fan experience for all BWT Alpine F1® Team supporters. The token empowers BWT Alpine F1® Team fans to participate in team voting polls, hunt digital collectibles, purchase NFTs, and enjoy gamification features that are tied with fan rewards or great experiences.