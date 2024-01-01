You can find more information about Alephium history, system features and how to use it in MEXC Blog

Alephium redefines Layer-1 standards with its sharded design, UTXO-based smart contracts and energy-efficient Proof-of-Less-Work consensus algorithm, ensuring secure scalability up to 10k TPS. It is live, with an existing thriving ecosystem of dApps, services, wallets and a bridge!