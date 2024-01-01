You can find more information about Solidus Ai Tech history, system features and how to use it in MEXC Blog

Solidus has successfully constructed an environmentally conscious, state-of-the-art High-Performance Computing (HPC) Data Centre spanning over 8,000 square feet. This facility is strategically situated in a highly secure European location. In conjunction with this remarkable achievement, Solidus is poised to unveil the world's pioneering deflationary AI infrastructure utility token, known as AITECH. This token will serve as a payment gateway for licensing Artificial Intelligence as a Service (AIaaS), Blockchain as a Service (BaaS), and accessing HPC resources via their Infrastructure as a Service (IaaS) platform.