Solidus Ai Tech | AITECH Digital Asset Info | MEXC Exchange
Solidus Ai Tech Quick Project Information
Solidus has successfully constructed an environmentally conscious, state-of-the-art High-Performance Computing (HPC) Data Centre spanning over 8,000 square feet. This facility is strategically situated in a highly secure European location. In conjunction with this remarkable achievement, Solidus is poised to unveil the world's pioneering deflationary AI infrastructure utility token, known as AITECH. This token will serve as a payment gateway for licensing Artificial Intelligence as a Service (AIaaS), Blockchain as a Service (BaaS), and accessing HPC resources via their Infrastructure as a Service (IaaS) platform.You can find more information about Solidus Ai Tech history, system features and how to use it in MEXC Blog.
AITECH Token on MEXC
If you are looking to buy, trade or hold Solidus Ai Tech (AITECH) – consider MEXC Exchange as your first stop! With our products the process will be convenient, fast and secure! Trade AITECH
on MEXC now and enjoy 0% spot maker and taker fees. Just by clicking buttons below you will find detailed instructions on how to buy Solidus Ai Tech or access MEXC AITECH and other crypto markets & trading terminals.
Furthermore, after you register on MEXC, you will be able to start trading crypto derivatives based on Solidus Ai Tech to gain higher income. Trade AITECH futures on MEXC now! Enjoy our service with 0.00% maker fee and 0.01% taker fee, the lowest trading fees in the market! You can join perpetual futures contracts
with up to 200x leverage.
English name of the tokenAITECH
Withdrawal StatusAvailable
Chinese name of the tokenAITECH
Deposit StatusAvailable
Issue Time--
Trading statusTradable
Issue Price
Max Supply2,000,000,000