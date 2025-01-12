MOYA Price (MOYA)
The live price of MOYA (MOYA) today is 0 USD. It has a current market cap of $ 0.00 USD. MOYA to USD price is updated in real-time.
Key MOYA Market Performance:
- 24-hour trading volume is $ 163.31 USD
- MOYA price change within the day is +0.80%
- It has a circulating supply of 0.00 USD
During today, the price change of MOYA to USD was $ 0.
In the past 30 days, the price change of MOYA to USD was $ 0.
In the past 60 days, the price change of MOYA to USD was $ 0.
In the past 90 days, the price change of MOYA to USD was $ 0.
|Period
|เปลี่ยน (USD)
|เปลี่ยน (%)
|Today
|$ 0
|+0.80%
|30 Days
|$ 0
|-3.04%
|60 Days
|$ 0
|-50.09%
|90 Days
|$ 0
|--
Discover the latest price analysis of MOYA: 24h Low & High, ATH and daily changes:
--
+0.80%
-22.72%
Dive into the market statistics: market cap, 24h volume, and supply:
Moya is a Shiba from Paju, South Korea. He derived from the same litter as Achi the famous “Dogwifhat” which would make them brothers. Moya is a underdog story, the one who has been overlooked and abandoned. We are here to shine light to this story and take something that once appeared as lifeless to the highest mountain together.
