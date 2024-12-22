META Logo

$1,527.5
The live price of META (META) today is 1,549.35 USD. It has a current market cap of $ 32.34M USD. META to USD price is updated in real-time.
Key META Market Performance:
- 24-hour trading volume is $ 153.49K USD
- META price change within the day is +9.71%
- It has a circulating supply of 20.89K USD

Get real-time price updates of the META to USD price on MEXC. Stay informed with the latest data and market analysis. It is essential for making smart trading decisions in the fast-paced cryptocurrency market. MEXC is your go-to platform for accurate META price information.

META (META) Price Performance in USD

During today, the price change of META to USD was $ +137.14.
In the past 30 days, the price change of META to USD was $ -561.5932043700.
In the past 60 days, the price change of META to USD was $ -817.9390494000.
In the past 90 days, the price change of META to USD was $ -279.8162138097756.

Periodเปลี่ยน (USD)เปลี่ยน (%)
Today$ +137.14+9.71%
30 Days$ -561.5932043700-36.24%
60 Days$ -817.9390494000-52.79%
90 Days$ -279.8162138097756-15.29%

META (META) Price Analysis

Discover the latest price analysis of META: 24h Low & High, ATH and daily changes:

$ 1,411.57
$ 1,411.57$ 1,411.57

$ 1,556.91
$ 1,556.91$ 1,556.91

$ 5,086.64
$ 5,086.64$ 5,086.64

-0.18%

+9.71%

-18.73%

META (META) Market Information

Dive into the market statistics: market cap, 24h volume, and supply:

$ 32.34M
$ 32.34M$ 32.34M

$ 153.49K
$ 153.49K$ 153.49K

20.89K
20.89K 20.89K

What is META (META)

Native token of the Meta-DAO

