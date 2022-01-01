โทเคโนมิกส์ Eclipse Fi (ECLIP)
What is the project about? Eclipse Fi connects you with top-tier projects building in the Cosmos and up-and-coming EVM blockchain ecosystems. Our extensive network of quality accelerators, incubators, curators and builders brings you the best startups on the market.
Our platform provides builders with the tools they need to launch their innovative projects with active and long-term audiences. Our tools enable lockdrops, airdrops, liquidity bootstrapping, auctions, IDO and more.
What makes your project unique? We care about our community’s privacy and are the first zero-knowledge KYC project in the world thanks to our partnership with zkMe.
We believe that technical experience should not be a barrier for participation in Web3. We’re partnering with innovative wallet providers that provide seamless participation across blockchains without hurdles, empowering a whole new audience to join Web3.
History of your project. We have been building since early 2022 and initially targeted the Luna ecosystem however have since partnered with Binance Labs-backed Neutron blockchain to launch the best projects within the Neutron, Cosmos, and emerging EVM L2 ecosystems.
What’s next for your project? Beyond our token launch we will continue to attract and curate the best projects and provide them with the tools they need to build their initial user base.
What can your token be used for? ECLIP token can be staked to receive Cosmic Essence which grants increased access and allocation in launches.
Stake ECLIP to increase lockdrop and LBA vault deposit caps and earlier access to certain launch module whitelists.
We intend ECLIP to be used for DAO Governance and community governance for token launches.
โทเคโนมิกส์และการวิเคราะห์ราคา Eclipse Fi (ECLIP)
สำรวจโทเคโนมิกส์หลักและข้อมูลราคาสำหรับ Eclipse Fi (ECLIP) รวมถึงมูลค่าตลาด รายละเอียดอุปทาน FDV และประวัติราคา เข้าใจมูลค่าปัจจุบันของโทเค็นและโพสิชันการตลาดได้อย่างรวดเร็ว
โทเคโนมิกส์ Eclipse Fi (ECLIP): คำอธิบายตัวชี้วัดหลักและกรณีการใช้งาน
การทำความเข้าใจโทเค็นโนมิกส์ของ Eclipse Fi (ECLIP) ถือเป็นสิ่งสำคัญสำหรับการวิเคราะห์มูลค่าในระยะยาว ความยั่งยืน และศักยภาพ
ตัวชี้วัดหลักและวิธีการคำนวณ:
อุปทานรวม:
จำนวนโทเค็นECLIP สูงสุดที่ถูกสร้างหรือจะเคยสร้าง
อุปทานหมุนเวียน:
จำนวนโทเค็นที่มีอยู่ในตลาดและในมือสาธารณะในปัจจุบัน
อุปทานสูงสุด:
ข้อกำหนดตายตัวเกี่ยวกับจำนวนโทเค็น ECLIP ที่สามารถมีอยู่ได้ทั้งหมด
FDV (การประเมินมูลค่าเจือจางเต็มที่):
คำนวณจากราคาปัจจุบัน × ปริมาณอุปทานสูงสุด ซึ่งเป็นการฉายภาพมูลค่าตลาดรวมหากโทเค็นทั้งหมดหมุนเวียนอยู่
อัตราเงินเฟ้อ:
สะท้อนให้เห็นถึงความเร็วของการเปิดตัวโทเค็นใหม่ ซึ่งส่งผลต่อความขาดแคลนและการเคลื่อนไหวของราคาในระยะยาว
เหตุใดตัวชี้วัดเหล่านี้จึงสำคัญสำหรับนักเทรด?
อุปทานหมุนเวียนสูง = สภาพคล่องที่มากขึ้น
อุปทานสูงสุดที่จำกัด + อัตราเงินเฟ้อที่ต่ำ = ศักยภาพในการปรับราคาในระยะยาว
การแจกจ่ายโทเค็นที่โปร่งใส = ความไว้วางใจที่ดีขึ้นในโครงการและความเสี่ยงของการควบคุมแบบรวมศูนย์ที่ลดลง
FDV ที่สูงเมื่อมูลค่าตลาดปัจจุบันต่ำ = อาจเป็นสัญญาณการประเมินมูลค่าสูงเกินไป
ตอนนี้คุณเข้าใจโทเคโนมิกส์ของ ECLIP แล้ว มาสำรวจราคาปัจจุบันของโทเค็น ECLIPกัน!
