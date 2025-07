ข้อมูล chill ($CHILL)

$chill is the first LSP7 token in existence. it was equally airdropped amongst the chillwhales community, the first LSP8 NFT project on the LUKSO blockchain. $chill plays a key role in not only the chill labs ecosystem; but also with LUKSO standard proposals through participation as a cultural currency, community & project based initiatives, as well as a reputation based system on-chain.