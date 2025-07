ข้อมูล BitCat (BTCAT)

The first ever cat to appear on any Blockchain was on the 28/9/2014, over 10 years ago. This cat made using ACSII art and left as a message by the person who mined Block ID 322,917. You can view this using https://messagesfromthemines.brangerbriz.com and navigating to 592/11288 in the archive The creator of this cat is Satoshi and the cat really wants to know who his owner is. . /_/

/ o o

/~ m)