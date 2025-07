ข้อมูล Agentlauncher (CVAI)

Agentlauncher: The AI Launchpad+ curates and launches AI projects while soon enabling users to create AI agents and tokens. Backed by CV VC, CV Labs, and DuckDAO, it pioneers AI-driven launchpads. AI agents power smart investments, automated capital allocation, and seamless ecosystem navigation, empowering investors and founders to harness AI for unparalleled scalability and growth.