Supra is a MultiVM Layer 1 starting with MoveVM. Clocking in 500,000 TPS throughput on 300 globally distributed nodes with sub-second consensus latency, Supra is building the world's first vertically integrated, all-in-one blockchain. With native oracle price feeds, onchain randomness, cross-chain communication, and automation, as well as EVM and SolanaVM support coming soon; Supra provides developers everything they need on a unified platform to build Super dApps.
Overview
SUPRA ($SUPRA) is the native token of the Supra MultiVM Layer 1 ecosystem. Its tokenomics are designed to prioritize long-term growth, community engagement, and sustainable ecosystem incentives. The token supply, allocation, usage, and unlocking mechanisms are structured to support Supra’s vision of a robust, decentralized infrastructure.
Issuance Mechanism
- Maximum Supply: The maximum supply of SUPRA tokens was increased from 10 billion to 100 billion tokens in preparation for the Token Generation Event (TGE). This change was made to ensure greater accessibility and growth potential for the community.
- Token Generation Event (TGE): The initial distribution and unlocking of tokens occur at the TGE, with a significant portion of the supply locked and released gradually over time.
Allocation Mechanism
The SUPRA token allocation is designed to support community, ecosystem, development, and long-term project sustainability. While a detailed allocation table is not available in the retrieved data, the following categories are emphasized:
|Allocation Category
|Description / Notes
|Community
|Major focus, with airdrops and incentives for active participants.
|Ecosystem
|Supports dApp development, integrations, and ecosystem growth.
|Team
|No team tokens are unlocked at TGE; gradual vesting planned.
|Development
|Funds ongoing protocol and infrastructure development.
|Treasury
|Ensures long-term sustainability and strategic initiatives.
|Investors/Advisors
|Locked and released according to vesting schedules.
Usage and Incentive Mechanism
- Utility: SUPRA is used for transaction fees, staking, governance, and as an incentive for validators and ecosystem participants.
- Ecosystem Incentives: Community members can earn SUPRA through participation in airdrops, ambassador programs (e.g., Supra Spartans), and ecosystem bounties.
- dApp Integration: SUPRA is used within dApps built on Supra’s MultiVM Layer 1, including for oracle services and decentralized finance (DeFi) applications.
Locking Mechanism
- Team and Investor Tokens: No team tokens are unlocked at TGE. Both team and investor allocations are subject to strict locking and vesting schedules to align long-term incentives.
- Gradual Unlocking: The majority of the token supply is locked at launch and released gradually over several years to prevent sudden supply shocks and promote ecosystem stability.
Unlocking Time
- Vesting Schedule: SUPRA employs a multi-year vesting schedule. Team and investor tokens are released gradually, with no immediate unlock at TGE.
- Community and Ecosystem Unlocks: Airdrops and ecosystem incentives are distributed over time, with mechanisms in place to reward ongoing participation and contribution.
- Long-Term Focus: The unlocking process is designed to extend over several years, ensuring that the circulating supply grows in a controlled and predictable manner.
Summary Table
|Mechanism
|Details
|Issuance
|Max supply: 100B SUPRA; TGE initiates distribution
|Allocation
|Community, Ecosystem, Team (locked), Development, Treasury, Investors
|Usage/Incentives
|Transaction fees, staking, governance, airdrops, ecosystem rewards
|Locking
|Team/investor tokens locked at TGE; gradual vesting
|Unlocking
|Multi-year schedule; no team unlock at TGE; community/eco unlocks ongoing
Additional Notes
- Supra’s tokenomics are designed to avoid short-term speculation and encourage long-term participation.
- The project emphasizes transparency, with regular updates and community engagement regarding token supply and distribution.
For the most up-to-date and detailed breakdown, including any future changes to allocation or vesting, refer to official Supra announcements and documentation.
โทเคโนมิกส์ Supra (SUPRA): คำอธิบายตัวชี้วัดหลักและกรณีการใช้งาน
การทำความเข้าใจโทเค็นโนมิกส์ของ Supra (SUPRA) ถือเป็นสิ่งสำคัญสำหรับการวิเคราะห์มูลค่าในระยะยาว ความยั่งยืน และศักยภาพ
ตัวชี้วัดหลักและวิธีการคำนวณ:
อุปทานรวม:
จำนวนโทเค็นSUPRA สูงสุดที่ถูกสร้างหรือจะเคยสร้าง
อุปทานหมุนเวียน:
จำนวนโทเค็นที่มีอยู่ในตลาดและในมือสาธารณะในปัจจุบัน
อุปทานสูงสุด:
ข้อกำหนดตายตัวเกี่ยวกับจำนวนโทเค็น SUPRA ที่สามารถมีอยู่ได้ทั้งหมด
FDV (การประเมินมูลค่าเจือจางเต็มที่):
คำนวณจากราคาปัจจุบัน × ปริมาณอุปทานสูงสุด ซึ่งเป็นการฉายภาพมูลค่าตลาดรวมหากโทเค็นทั้งหมดหมุนเวียนอยู่
อัตราเงินเฟ้อ:
สะท้อนให้เห็นถึงความเร็วของการเปิดตัวโทเค็นใหม่ ซึ่งส่งผลต่อความขาดแคลนและการเคลื่อนไหวของราคาในระยะยาว
เหตุใดตัวชี้วัดเหล่านี้จึงสำคัญสำหรับนักเทรด?
อุปทานหมุนเวียนสูง = สภาพคล่องที่มากขึ้น
อุปทานสูงสุดที่จำกัด + อัตราเงินเฟ้อที่ต่ำ = ศักยภาพในการปรับราคาในระยะยาว
การแจกจ่ายโทเค็นที่โปร่งใส = ความไว้วางใจที่ดีขึ้นในโครงการและความเสี่ยงของการควบคุมแบบรวมศูนย์ที่ลดลง
FDV ที่สูงเมื่อมูลค่าตลาดปัจจุบันต่ำ = อาจเป็นสัญญาณการประเมินมูลค่าสูงเกินไป
ตอนนี้คุณเข้าใจโทเคโนมิกส์ของ SUPRA แล้ว มาสำรวจราคาปัจจุบันของโทเค็น SUPRAกัน!
