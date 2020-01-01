โทเคโนมิกส์ Notcoin (NOT)

โทเคโนมิกส์ Notcoin (NOT)

ค้นพบข้อมูลเชิงลึกที่สำคัญเกี่ยวกับ Notcoin (NOT) รวมถึงการจัดหาโทเค็น โมเดลการแจกจ่าย และข้อมูลตลาดแบบเรียลไทม์
ข้อมูล Notcoin (NOT)

Notcoin started as a viral Telegram game that onboarded many users into web3 through a tap-to-earn mining mechanic.

เว็บไซต์อย่างเป็นทางการ:
https://notco.in/
เอกสารไวท์เปเปอร์:
https://cdn.joincommunity.xyz/notcoin/Notcoin_Whitepaper.pdf
บล็อคเอ็กซ์พลอเรอร์:
https://tonscan.org/address/EQAvlWFDxGF2lXm67y4yzC17wYKD9A0guwPkMs1gOsM__NOT

โทเคโนมิกส์และการวิเคราะห์ราคา Notcoin (NOT)

สำรวจโทเคโนมิกส์หลักและข้อมูลราคาสำหรับ Notcoin (NOT) รวมถึงมูลค่าตลาด รายละเอียดอุปทาน FDV และประวัติราคา เข้าใจมูลค่าปัจจุบันของโทเค็นและโพสิชันการตลาดได้อย่างรวดเร็ว

มูลค่าตลาด:
$ 198.47M
$ 198.47M$ 198.47M
อุปทานรวม:
$ 102.46B
$ 102.46B$ 102.46B
อุปทานหมุนเวียน:
$ 99.43B
$ 99.43B$ 99.43B
FDV (การประเมินมูลค่าเจือจางเต็มที่):
$ 204.50M
$ 204.50M$ 204.50M
สูงสุดตลอดกาล:
$ 0.02986
$ 0.02986$ 0.02986
ต่ำสุดตลอดกาล:
$ 0.001605449489741873
$ 0.001605449489741873$ 0.001605449489741873
ราคาปัจจุบัน:
$ 0.001996
$ 0.001996$ 0.001996

โครงสร้างโทเค็นเชิงลึกของ Notcoin (NOT)

เจาะลึกมากขึ้นถึงวิธีการออก จัดสรร และปลดล็อกโทเค็น NOT หัวข้อนี้จะเน้นถึงประเด็นสำคัญของโครงสร้างเศรษฐกิจของโทเค็น: ยูทิลิตี้ แรงจูงใจ และการให้สิทธิ

Overview

Notcoin is a community-driven token on the TON blockchain, designed to onboard users into Web3 through a tap-to-earn game and ecosystem exploration. Its tokenomics are structured to balance immediate community engagement with long-term ecosystem growth and project stability.

Issuance Mechanism

  • Initial Distribution: Notcoin was distributed primarily through a tap-to-earn game, where users earned tokens by participating in the Notcoin Clicker game and other ecosystem activities.
  • Burning: Over 233 million NOT tokens have been burned to manage supply, increase scarcity, and support long-term value.

Allocation Mechanism

The allocation of Notcoin is designed to incentivize various stakeholders and ensure sustainable ecosystem development. The following table summarizes the allocation:

CategoryAllocation (%)Unlocking/Vesting Details
Initial Coin Offering (ICO)33%Immediate unlock at launch
Team20%Gradual vesting, released over years
Existing Investors13%Gradual vesting, released over years
Community & Ecosystem Initiatives24%Released progressively for growth
Ecosystem Fund2.4%For partnerships and development
Livestreaming3%For platform promotion and adoption
Foundation2%Locked for long-term sustainability
Liquidity & Exchanges2.6%For liquidity provision and listings

Usage and Incentive Mechanism

  • Earning: Users earn Notcoin by playing games, exploring partner projects, and contributing to the ecosystem.
  • Spending: Notcoin can be used within the ecosystem for in-game purchases, participating in new games, and accessing exclusive features.
  • Incentives: Community and ecosystem allocations are used to reward active participants, fund new initiatives, and incentivize long-term engagement.
  • Burning: Regular token burns reduce supply and reward holders by increasing scarcity.

Locking Mechanism

  • Team and Investor Tokens: These allocations are subject to vesting schedules, meaning tokens are locked and released gradually over several years to prevent large-scale dumping and align incentives with long-term project success.
  • Foundation and Ecosystem Funds: Portions are locked for future use, ensuring resources for ongoing development and sustainability.

Unlocking Time

  • Progressive Unlocking: The token supply is unlocked in phases, with a linear or staggered release schedule. The percentage of unlocked tokens grows steadily from mid-2025 to mid-2029.
  • Full Unlock: By 2029, 100% of the total token supply will be unlocked and in circulation.
  • Immediate Unlock: The ICO allocation (33%) was unlocked at launch, providing initial liquidity and community access.

Summary Table: Notcoin Token Unlock Schedule

CategoryAllocation (%)Unlocking Schedule
ICO33%Immediate at launch
Team20%Linear vesting to 2029
Existing Investors13%Linear vesting to 2029
Community & Ecosystem Initiatives24%Progressive to 2029
Ecosystem Fund2.4%Progressive to 2029
Livestreaming3%Progressive to 2029
Foundation2%Locked, gradual release
Liquidity & Exchanges2.6%As needed for liquidity

Implications and Analysis

  • Balanced Incentives: The vesting and allocation mechanisms are designed to prevent sudden supply shocks, encourage long-term participation, and support ongoing ecosystem growth.
  • Community Focus: A significant portion is reserved for community and ecosystem initiatives, reflecting Notcoin’s mission to drive Web3 adoption.
  • Sustainability: Locked and vested allocations for the team, investors, and foundation ensure that key stakeholders remain committed to the project’s success over several years.
  • Market Impact: The gradual unlocking schedule minimizes the risk of large token dumps, supporting price stability and investor confidence.

Further Reading

  • Notcoin Whitepaper
  • Tokenomics Details
  • Burn Mechanism

In summary: Notcoin’s token economics are structured to reward early adopters, incentivize ongoing participation, and ensure the long-term health of the ecosystem through a carefully managed issuance, allocation, and unlocking schedule.

โทเคโนมิกส์ Notcoin (NOT): คำอธิบายตัวชี้วัดหลักและกรณีการใช้งาน

การทำความเข้าใจโทเค็นโนมิกส์ของ Notcoin (NOT) ถือเป็นสิ่งสำคัญสำหรับการวิเคราะห์มูลค่าในระยะยาว ความยั่งยืน และศักยภาพ

ตัวชี้วัดหลักและวิธีการคำนวณ:

อุปทานรวม:

จำนวนโทเค็นNOT สูงสุดที่ถูกสร้างหรือจะเคยสร้าง

อุปทานหมุนเวียน:

จำนวนโทเค็นที่มีอยู่ในตลาดและในมือสาธารณะในปัจจุบัน

อุปทานสูงสุด:

ข้อกำหนดตายตัวเกี่ยวกับจำนวนโทเค็น NOT ที่สามารถมีอยู่ได้ทั้งหมด

FDV (การประเมินมูลค่าเจือจางเต็มที่):

คำนวณจากราคาปัจจุบัน × ปริมาณอุปทานสูงสุด ซึ่งเป็นการฉายภาพมูลค่าตลาดรวมหากโทเค็นทั้งหมดหมุนเวียนอยู่

อัตราเงินเฟ้อ:

สะท้อนให้เห็นถึงความเร็วของการเปิดตัวโทเค็นใหม่ ซึ่งส่งผลต่อความขาดแคลนและการเคลื่อนไหวของราคาในระยะยาว

เหตุใดตัวชี้วัดเหล่านี้จึงสำคัญสำหรับนักเทรด?

อุปทานหมุนเวียนสูง = สภาพคล่องที่มากขึ้น

อุปทานสูงสุดที่จำกัด + อัตราเงินเฟ้อที่ต่ำ = ศักยภาพในการปรับราคาในระยะยาว

การแจกจ่ายโทเค็นที่โปร่งใส = ความไว้วางใจที่ดีขึ้นในโครงการและความเสี่ยงของการควบคุมแบบรวมศูนย์ที่ลดลง

FDV ที่สูงเมื่อมูลค่าตลาดปัจจุบันต่ำ = อาจเป็นสัญญาณการประเมินมูลค่าสูงเกินไป

ตอนนี้คุณเข้าใจโทเคโนมิกส์ของ NOT แล้ว มาสำรวจราคาปัจจุบันของโทเค็น NOTกัน!

