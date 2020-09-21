โทเคโนมิกส์ Avalanche (AVAX)
ข้อมูล Avalanche (AVAX)
Avalanche เป็นแพลตฟอร์มสัญญาอัจฉริยะที่เร็วที่สุดในอุตสาหกรรมบล็อคเชน โดยวัดจากระยะเวลาในการสรุปผล และมีผู้ตรวจสอบยืนยันมากที่สุดที่รักษาความปลอดภัยกิจกรรมของโปรโตคอลการพิสูจน์การถือครองใดๆ Avalanche รวดเร็วอย่างน่าทึ่ง ต้นทุนต่ำ และเป็นมิตรต่อสิ่งแวดล้อม แอปพลิเคชันที่เปิดใช้งานสัญญาอัจฉริยะใดๆ ก็สามารถเอาชนะคู่แข่งได้บน Avalanche
โทเคโนมิกส์และการวิเคราะห์ราคา Avalanche (AVAX)
สำรวจโทเคโนมิกส์หลักและข้อมูลราคาสำหรับ Avalanche (AVAX) รวมถึงมูลค่าตลาด รายละเอียดอุปทาน FDV และประวัติราคา เข้าใจมูลค่าปัจจุบันของโทเค็นและโพสิชันการตลาดได้อย่างรวดเร็ว
โครงสร้างโทเค็นเชิงลึกของ Avalanche (AVAX)
เจาะลึกมากขึ้นถึงวิธีการออก จัดสรร และปลดล็อกโทเค็น AVAX หัวข้อนี้จะเน้นถึงประเด็นสำคัญของโครงสร้างเศรษฐกิจของโทเค็น: ยูทิลิตี้ แรงจูงใจ และการให้สิทธิ
Avalanche (AVAX) is the native token of the Avalanche blockchain, designed to secure the network, pay transaction fees, and serve as the unit of account across its ecosystem. Below is a comprehensive breakdown of its token economics, including issuance, allocation, usage, incentives, locking, and unlocking mechanisms.
1. Issuance Mechanism
- Genesis Supply: 360 million AVAX were minted at genesis.
- Maximum Supply: Capped at 720 million AVAX.
- Ongoing Issuance: New AVAX is minted as staking rewards for validators, offsetting tokens burned via transaction fees. The protocol is designed to remain inflationary until the cap is reached, with the rate and timeline subject to governance changes.
2. Allocation Mechanism
The initial AVAX supply was distributed across several categories, each with specific vesting and unlocking schedules:
|Allocation Category
|Vesting/Unlocking Details
|Seed Sale
|10% at mainnet launch, 22.5% after ~3 months, 67.5% quarterly until ~1 year after launch
|Private Sale
|Same as Seed Sale
|Public Sale A1
|10% at launch, 22.5% after ~3 months, 67.5% quarterly until ~1 year after launch
|Public Sale A2
|10% at launch, 15% after ~3 months, 75% quarterly until ~1.5 years after launch
|Public Sale B
|Fully unlocked at mainnet launch
|Testnet Incentive Program
|Same as Seed Sale
|Community & Development Endowment
|1-year vesting from grant date
|Foundation
|10-year quarterly vesting starting ~3 months after launch
|Team
|4-year quarterly vesting starting ~3 months after launch
|Strategic Partners
|4-year vesting from grant date
|Airdrop
|4-year vesting from grant date
3. Usage and Incentive Mechanisms
- Staking & Security: Validators must self-stake at least 2,000 AVAX to participate in network validation. Delegators can stake a minimum of 25 AVAX to existing validators. Both earn staking rewards, with a current APY of ~7.6% (as of late 2024).
- Transaction Fees: All network fees are paid in AVAX and are burned, reducing circulating supply.
- Ecosystem Incentives: Programs like Avalanche Rush, Multiverse, and Memecoin Rush distribute AVAX to incentivize DeFi, NFT, and subnet activity.
- Airdrops & Grants: Used to bootstrap community and ecosystem growth.
- Cross-Chain Operations: AVAX is used for bridging assets and facilitating interoperability within the Avalanche ecosystem.
4. Locking Mechanism
- Vesting Schedules: Most allocations (team, foundation, strategic partners, airdrop, etc.) are subject to multi-year vesting with periodic unlocks (quarterly or annually).
- Staking Lock: Staked AVAX (for both validators and delegators) is locked for a minimum of 2 weeks and a maximum of 1 year.
- Foundation Practice: The Avalanche Foundation stakes the majority of its locked and unlocked tokens, often for the maximum allowed duration, to support network security.
5. Unlocking Time
- Programmatic Unlocks: Unlocks occur automatically per the vesting schedule. For example, the Foundation’s tokens unlock every quarter for 10 years, while team and strategic partner tokens unlock quarterly over 4 years.
- Recent/Upcoming Unlocks: As of August 20, 2024, 9.54 million AVAX (2.65% of the initial vesting allocation) were unlocked, distributed among strategic partners, the team, the foundation, and airdrop recipients.
- Unlocking Table Example:
|Category
|Unlock Start
|Unlock End
|Vesting/Unlocking Details
|Strategic Partners
|2020-09-21
|2030-07-20
|4-year vesting from grant date
|Team
|2020-09-21
|2030-07-20
|4-year quarterly vesting starting 2020-12-09
|Foundation
|2020-09-21
|2030-07-20
|10-year quarterly vesting starting 2020-12-09
|Airdrop
|2020-09-21
|2030-07-20
|4-year vesting from grant date
|Public Sale A1/A2
|2020-09-21
|2030-07-20
|10% at launch, remainder quarterly over 1-1.5 years
|Community Endowment
|2020-09-21
|2030-07-20
|1-year vesting from grant date
6. Additional Notes
- No Slashing: Avalanche does not slash staked tokens for validator misbehavior, but non-performing validators forfeit rewards.
- Governance: Future governance may adjust emission rates, staking parameters, and fee mechanisms.
- Burn Mechanism: All transaction fees are burned, directly reducing supply and counteracting inflation from staking rewards.
7. Summary Table: AVAX Tokenomics
|Feature
|Details
|Max Supply
|720,000,000 AVAX
|Genesis Supply
|360,000,000 AVAX
|Issuance
|Staking rewards, offset by fee burns
|Staking
|Validators: 2,000 AVAX min, Delegators: 25 AVAX min, Lock: 2 weeks–1 year
|Vesting
|Team: 4 years, Foundation: 10 years, Strategic Partners: 4 years, Airdrop: 4 years
|Fee Model
|All fees paid in AVAX and burned
|Incentives
|DeFi/NFT/Subnet programs, airdrops, grants
|Unlocks
|Programmatic, quarterly/annual, per allocation schedule
8. Implications and Analysis
Avalanche’s tokenomics are designed to balance long-term network security, ecosystem growth, and supply management. The combination of capped supply, ongoing staking rewards, and aggressive fee burning creates a dynamic equilibrium between inflation and deflation. The multi-year vesting and unlock schedules for major stakeholders (team, foundation, partners) help align incentives and reduce the risk of sudden supply shocks, while the robust incentive programs have driven significant DeFi and NFT adoption.
Potential Limitations:
- Large unlock events can introduce short-term volatility.
- Governance changes could alter emission or fee dynamics in the future.
Actionable Insights:
- Monitor upcoming unlock events for potential market impact.
- Participation in staking and ecosystem programs can provide yield and additional incentives.
- The burn mechanism and capped supply may support long-term value, especially as network usage grows.
Avalanche’s token economics reflect a mature, multi-faceted approach to network growth, security, and value accrual, with transparent schedules and mechanisms that are regularly updated and governed by the community.
โทเคโนมิกส์ Avalanche (AVAX): คำอธิบายตัวชี้วัดหลักและกรณีการใช้งาน
การทำความเข้าใจโทเค็นโนมิกส์ของ Avalanche (AVAX) ถือเป็นสิ่งสำคัญสำหรับการวิเคราะห์มูลค่าในระยะยาว ความยั่งยืน และศักยภาพ
ตัวชี้วัดหลักและวิธีการคำนวณ:
อุปทานรวม:
จำนวนโทเค็นAVAX สูงสุดที่ถูกสร้างหรือจะเคยสร้าง
อุปทานหมุนเวียน:
จำนวนโทเค็นที่มีอยู่ในตลาดและในมือสาธารณะในปัจจุบัน
อุปทานสูงสุด:
ข้อกำหนดตายตัวเกี่ยวกับจำนวนโทเค็น AVAX ที่สามารถมีอยู่ได้ทั้งหมด
FDV (การประเมินมูลค่าเจือจางเต็มที่):
คำนวณจากราคาปัจจุบัน × ปริมาณอุปทานสูงสุด ซึ่งเป็นการฉายภาพมูลค่าตลาดรวมหากโทเค็นทั้งหมดหมุนเวียนอยู่
อัตราเงินเฟ้อ:
สะท้อนให้เห็นถึงความเร็วของการเปิดตัวโทเค็นใหม่ ซึ่งส่งผลต่อความขาดแคลนและการเคลื่อนไหวของราคาในระยะยาว
เหตุใดตัวชี้วัดเหล่านี้จึงสำคัญสำหรับนักเทรด?
อุปทานหมุนเวียนสูง = สภาพคล่องที่มากขึ้น
อุปทานสูงสุดที่จำกัด + อัตราเงินเฟ้อที่ต่ำ = ศักยภาพในการปรับราคาในระยะยาว
การแจกจ่ายโทเค็นที่โปร่งใส = ความไว้วางใจที่ดีขึ้นในโครงการและความเสี่ยงของการควบคุมแบบรวมศูนย์ที่ลดลง
FDV ที่สูงเมื่อมูลค่าตลาดปัจจุบันต่ำ = อาจเป็นสัญญาณการประเมินมูลค่าสูงเกินไป
ตอนนี้คุณเข้าใจโทเคโนมิกส์ของ AVAX แล้ว มาสำรวจราคาปัจจุบันของโทเค็น AVAXกัน!
ข้อจำกัดความรับผิดชอบ
ข้อมูลโทเคโนมิกส์บนหน้านี้มาจากแหล่งที่มาของบุคคลที่สาม MEXC ไม่รับประกันความถูกต้อง โปรดดำเนินการวิจัยให้ละเอียดถี่ถ้วนก่อนการลงทุน