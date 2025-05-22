WEB3 DECISION Pris (WEB3D)
Dagens pris för WEB3 DECISION (WEB3D) är 0.063USD. Den har ett aktuellt marknadsvärde på $ 1.93M USD. WEB3D till USD priset uppdateras i realtid.
Viktiga WEB3 DECISION marknadsresultat:
- 24 timmars handelsvolym är --USD
- WEB3 DECISION prisförändringen under dagen är -0.03%
- Den har ett cirkulerande utbud på 30.57M USD
Få realtidsuppdateringar av priset på WEB3D till USD pris på MEXC. Håll dig informerad med de senaste uppgifterna och marknadsanalyserna. Det är avgörande för att fatta smarta handelsbeslut på den snabba kryptovalutamarknaden. MEXC är din go-to plattform för korrekt WEB3D prisinformation.
Under dagen var prisförändringen på WEB3 DECISION till USD $ 0.
Under de senaste 30 dagarna var prisförändringen på WEB3 DECISION till USD $ +0.0577026198.
Under de senaste 60 dagarna var prisförändringen på WEB3 DECISION till USD $ +0.0662146317.
Under de senaste 90 dagarna var prisförändringen på WEB3 DECISION till USD $ +0.01880108220810645.
|Period
|Ändra (USD)
|Ändra (%)
|Idag
|$ 0
|-0.03%
|30 dagar
|$ +0.0577026198
|+91.59%
|60 dagar
|$ +0.0662146317
|+105.10%
|90 dagar
|$ +0.01880108220810645
|+42.54%
Upptäck den senaste prisanalysen av WEB3 DECISION: Lägsta och högsta under 24 timmar, ATH och dagliga förändringar:
-1.20%
-0.03%
-0.74%
Djupdyk i marknadsstatistiken: marknadsvärde, 24 timmars volym och utbud:
The Web3 Decision white paper introduces a comprehensive platform designed to integrate decentralized finance (DeFi) and blockchain technology into everyday decision-making processes. This innovative project aims to provide a decentralized ecosystem that leverages smart contracts, artificial intelligence (AI), and machine learning (ML) to enhance decision-making capabilities for individuals and organizations. Introduction Web3 Decision positions itself as a transformative force in the DeFi space, addressing the limitations of traditional decision-making models by offering a decentralized alternative. The platform is built on the Binance Smart Chain (BSC), which ensures high-speed transactions and lower fees compared to other blockchain networks. Vision and Mission The vision of Web3 Decision is to democratize decision-making by providing tools and resources accessible to everyone. The mission is to create a transparent, efficient, and decentralized ecosystem where users can leverage AI and blockchain technologies to make informed decisions. By doing so, Web3 Decision aims to bridge the gap between blockchain and AI, delivering innovative solutions that are transparent, safe, and efficient. Key Features Decentralized Decision-Making: The platform uses smart contracts to automate and secure decision-making processes. These self-executing contracts ensure trust and transparency. AI and ML Integration: By incorporating AI and ML algorithms, Web3 Decision analyzes large volumes of data to provide insights that aid decision-making. Transparency and Security: Blockchain technology ensures that all transactions and decisions are transparent and immutable, enhancing security and trust within the ecosystem. User-Friendly Interface: The platform is designed to be intuitive and easy to use, catering to both novice and experienced users. Components of Web3 Decision Smart Contracts: These are central to Web3 Decision, enabling automated, trustless transactions and decisions without intermediaries. AI and ML Algorithms: These technologies analyze vast amounts of data to identify patterns and provide actionable insights. Decentralized Applications (DApps): The platform supports various DApps that enhance its functionality, from financial management tools to decision-making aids. Use Cases Financial Decisions: Users can make informed investment decisions by leveraging AI-driven insights and blockchain transparency. Business Strategy: Organizations can use the platform to analyze market trends and optimize their business strategies. Personal Decisions: Individuals can use Web3 Decision for personal financial planning and other critical life decisions. Tokenomics The platform utilizes a native token, W3D, which serves multiple purposes: Governance: Token holders can vote on key decisions affecting the platform, fostering a democratic ecosystem. Staking and Rewards: Users can stake their tokens to earn rewards and incentivize participation. Transaction Fees: W3D tokens are used to pay for transaction fees within the ecosystem, ensuring seamless operations. Roadmap The development of Web3 Decision is planned in several phases: Q1 2025: Foundation and Community Growth Establish and expand community platforms on Discord, Telegram, and Twitter. Introduce special channels for discussions and token governance. Increase engagement with AMA sessions and exclusive events. List RWC Token on more decentralized exchanges (DEXs) and centralized exchanges (CEXs). Establish strategic partnerships with other crypto projects and influencers. Q2 2025: Ecosystem Development Introduce DAO (Decentralized Autonomous Organization) for token holders to vote on major project decisions. Roll out advanced educational programs and content for token holders. Begin mentorship programs connecting experienced and new crypto investors. Develop and launch new use cases for the token in the ecosystem, such as staking or exclusive access to events. Q3 2025: Global Expansion and Scaling Implement a global marketing campaign to increase RWC Token's visibility. Target international communities and influencers. List RWC Token on major exchanges for increased liquidity and accessibility. Expand the reach of community-driven decisions and increase participation in governance. Q4 2025: Continuous Growth and Sustainability Focus on making RWC Token a sustainable project with long-term growth strategies. Provide regular updates to the community with transparent reports and project progress. Host global online and offline events, such as conferences or hackathons, to engage with the broader crypto ecosystem. Begin preparation for the next phase of the RWC Token project, including exploring new technological innovations and partnerships. Team and Partnerships The white paper highlights the experienced team behind Web3 Decision, comprising professionals with expertise in blockchain, AI, and finance. Strategic partnerships with other blockchain projects, AI developers, and financial institutions are crucial for the platform's success. Community Involvement Web3 Decision emphasizes the importance of community participation. Through regular updates, feedback mechanisms, and reward systems, the platform ensures that its development aligns with the needs and preferences of its users. Conclusion Web3 Decision aims to revolutionize decision-making by integrating DeFi, AI, and blockchain technologies. By providing a decentralized, transparent, and efficient platform, it empowers users to make better decisions and achieve their financial and personal goals.
MEXC är den ledande kryptovalutabörsen som över 10 miljoner användare världen över känner förtroende för. Den är känd som börsen med det bredaste urvalet av tokens, de snabbaste listningarna och de lägsta handelsavgifterna på marknaden. Gå med i MEXC nu för att uppleva likviditet på toppnivå och de mest konkurrenskraftiga avgifterna på marknaden!
Kryptovaluta priser är föremål för hög marknadsrisk och prisvolatilitet. Du bör investera i projekt och produkter som du är bekant med och där du förstår riskerna. Du bör noga överväga din investeringserfarenhet, finansiella situation, investeringsmål och risktolerans och konsultera en oberoende finansiell rådgivare innan du gör någon investering. Detta material ska inte tolkas som finansiell rådgivning. Tidigare resultat är inte en tillförlitlig indikator på framtida resultat. Värdet på din investering kan gå ner såväl som upp, och du kanske inte får tillbaka det belopp du investerat. Du är ensam ansvarig för dina investeringsbeslut. MEXC ansvarar inte för eventuella förluster du kan ådra dig. För mer information, se våra användarvillkor och riskvarning. Observera också att data relaterade till ovan nämnda kryptovaluta som presenteras här (som dess nuvarande livepris) är baserad på tredjepartskällor. De presenteras för dig "i befintligt skick" och endast i informationssyfte, utan representation eller garanti av något slag. Länkar som tillhandahålls till tredjeparts-webbplatser är inte heller under MEXC:s kontroll. MEXC ansvarar inte för tillförlitligheten och riktigheten hos sådana tredjepartswebbplatser och deras innehåll.
|1 WEB3D till VND
₫1,657.845
|1 WEB3D till AUD
A$0.09765
|1 WEB3D till GBP
￡0.04662
|1 WEB3D till EUR
€0.05544
|1 WEB3D till USD
$0.063
|1 WEB3D till MYR
RM0.26901
|1 WEB3D till TRY
₺2.45196
|1 WEB3D till JPY
¥9.05688
|1 WEB3D till RUB
₽5.01921
|1 WEB3D till INR
₹5.41737
|1 WEB3D till IDR
Rp1,032.78672
|1 WEB3D till KRW
₩87.01623
|1 WEB3D till PHP
₱3.50658
|1 WEB3D till EGP
￡E.3.1437
|1 WEB3D till BRL
R$0.35532
|1 WEB3D till CAD
C$0.08694
|1 WEB3D till BDT
৳7.66458
|1 WEB3D till NGN
₦100.15866
|1 WEB3D till UAH
₴2.61198
|1 WEB3D till VES
Bs5.922
|1 WEB3D till PKR
Rs17.74647
|1 WEB3D till KZT
₸32.15898
|1 WEB3D till THB
฿2.06892
|1 WEB3D till TWD
NT$1.89441
|1 WEB3D till AED
د.إ0.23121
|1 WEB3D till CHF
Fr0.05166
|1 WEB3D till HKD
HK$0.49266
|1 WEB3D till MAD
.د.م0.58086
|1 WEB3D till MXN
$1.21779