Vine Coin (VINE) Tokenomics
Vine Coin (VINE) Tokenomics och prisanalys
Utforska viktiga tokenomics och prisdata för Vine Coin(VINE), inklusive marknadsvärde, leveransuppgifter, FDV och prishistorik. Förstå tokens aktuella värde och marknadsposition på ett ögonblick.
Vine Coin (VINE) Information
The official cryptocurrency launched by the founder of the short video platform VINE. VINE was shut down in 2016, and Elon Musk mentioned restarting it.
Djupgående token-struktur för Vine Coin(VINE)
Dyk djupare in i hur VINE-tokens utfärds, tilldelas och låses upp. Detta avsnitt belyser viktiga aspekter av tokens ekonomiska struktur: nytta, incitament och intjäning.
Vine Coin (VINE) is a meme coin launched by Rus Yusupov, co-founder of the original Vine app, and built on the Solana blockchain. Its tokenomics reflect both the meme coin ethos and a community-centric approach, with a focus on liquidity, marketing, and long-term project stability. Below is a comprehensive breakdown of its token economics, including issuance, allocation, usage, incentives, locking, and unlocking mechanisms.
Token Issuance Mechanism
- Blockchain & Standard: VINE is an SPL token on the Solana blockchain, leveraging Solana’s high throughput and low fees.
- Consensus: The network uses a combination of Proof of Stake (PoS) and Proof of History (PoH) for security and scalability.
- Supply: The maximum supply is capped at 1 billion VINE tokens, with 999 million currently in circulation, emphasizing immediate liquidity and accessibility for the community.
- Deflationary Mechanism: VINE incorporates a deflationary model, potentially through token burning, to maintain scarcity and drive demand over time.
Token Allocation Mechanism
While a detailed pie chart or table of allocations is not publicly available, the following key allocation is confirmed:
|Allocation Category
|Percentage of Total Supply
|Details / Locking Status
|Development Wallet
|5%
|Locked until April 20, 2025
|Circulating Supply
|~99.9%
|Immediately available for trading/liquidity
|Community/Marketing
|Not explicitly disclosed
|Airdrops, campaigns, and incentives
- Development Wallet: 5% of the total supply (50 million VINE) is locked in the dev wallet until April 20, 2025. This lockup is a commitment to project stability and long-term alignment with the community.
- Community & Marketing: The project has run airdrop campaigns and other incentive programs to reward early adopters and drive engagement, but specific allocation percentages are not disclosed.
- Liquidity: The vast majority of tokens are in circulation, supporting active trading and market participation.
Usage and Incentive Mechanisms
- Staking: VINE supports staking, allowing holders to lock their tokens and earn additional VINE as rewards. Staking is designed to encourage long-term holding and active participation, contributing to network security and efficiency.
- Airdrops & Campaigns: Regular airdrop campaigns and social media initiatives (e.g., hashtag campaigns, influencer partnerships) are used to attract new users and reward community engagement.
- Utility: While VINE is primarily a meme coin, it is positioned as a symbol of support for the ideals of creativity, togetherness, and digital expression. There is speculation about future integration with a revived Vine platform or X (formerly Twitter), but no official utility beyond community engagement is confirmed.
- Deflationary Incentives: The deflationary mechanism (e.g., token burning) is intended to incentivize holding by reducing supply over time.
Locking Mechanism
- Dev Wallet Lock: The only explicitly documented lock is the development wallet, which holds 5% of the total supply and is locked until April 20, 2025. This lock is enforced to prevent early dumping by the development team and to assure the community of the project's long-term vision.
- Staking Lock: Users who stake VINE tokens may be subject to platform-specific lock-up periods, depending on the staking provider or protocol used. Details on minimum or maximum staking durations are not specified in public documentation.
Unlocking Time
- Development Wallet Unlock: The dev wallet will unlock on April 20, 2025. All proceeds from the future sale of these tokens are pledged to support the community, Vine, and X.
- No Other Scheduled Unlocks: There is no evidence of additional vesting schedules or future unlocks for other categories, as nearly all tokens are already in circulation.
Summary Table: Vine Coin Tokenomics
|Mechanism
|Details
|Issuance
|1B max supply, SPL token on Solana, PoS/PoH consensus, deflationary model
|Allocation
|5% dev wallet (locked until 4/20/25), ~99.9% circulating, community/marketing (TBD)
|Usage/Incentives
|Staking rewards, airdrops, social campaigns, deflationary incentives
|Locking
|5% dev wallet locked until 4/20/25, staking locks per platform
|Unlocking
|Dev wallet unlocks 4/20/25, no other scheduled unlocks
Nuances, Implications, and Limitations
- Transparency: While the dev wallet lock is public, the lack of a full allocation table or detailed vesting schedule limits transparency compared to more mature projects.
- Community Focus: The project’s ethos is rooted in community engagement, nostalgia, and viral marketing, rather than technical innovation or utility.
- Speculation & Volatility: VINE’s price and adoption are highly sensitive to social media trends, celebrity endorsements, and speculation about the revival of the Vine platform.
- Risks: As a meme coin with limited utility and a large circulating supply, VINE is considered high-risk and subject to significant price volatility.
Actionable Insights
- For Investors: Monitor the unlocking of the dev wallet in April 2025, as this could impact market dynamics. Engage with staking and community campaigns for potential rewards, but be aware of the high-risk, speculative nature of the asset.
- For Community Members: Participate in social campaigns and airdrops to maximize engagement benefits. Stay informed about any future announcements regarding utility or integration with new platforms.
Conclusion
Vine Coin’s tokenomics are designed to maximize liquidity, community engagement, and viral marketing, with a simple structure: nearly all tokens are in circulation, and only the dev wallet is subject to a lock-up. The project’s future will depend on its ability to sustain community interest, deliver on potential integrations, and manage the risks inherent in meme coin economics.
Vine Coin (VINE) Tokenomics: Förklaring av nyckeltal och användningsområden
Att förstå tokenomiken i Vine Coin (VINE) är avgörande för att analysera dess långsiktiga värde, hållbarhet och potential.
Nyckeltal och hur de beräknas:
Totalt utbud:
Det maximala antalet VINE-tokens som har skapats eller någonsin kommer att skapas.
Cirkulerande utbud
Antalet tokens som för närvarande finns tillgängliga på marknaden och i allmän ägo.
Maxutbud:
Taket för hur många VINE-tokens som kan finnas totalt.
FDV (värdering efter full utspädning):
Beräknas som aktuellt pris × maximalt utbud, vilket ger en prognos för det totala marknadsvärdet om alla tokens skulle vara i omlopp.
Inflationstakt:
Avspeglar hur snabbt nya tokens introduceras, vilket påverkar eventuellt underskott och den långsiktiga prisrörelsen.
Varför är dessa mätvärden viktiga för handlare?
Högt cirkulerande utbud = högre likviditet.
Begränsat maximalt utbud + låg inflation = potential för långsiktig prisuppgång.
Transparent token-distribution = högre förtroende för projektet och lägre risk för centraliserad kontroll.
Högt FDV med lågt aktuellt börsvärde = möjliga övervärderingssignaler.
Nu när du förstår VINE:s tokenomics, utforska VINE-tokens pris i realtid!
Hur man köper VINE
Är du intresserad av att lägga till Vine Coin(VINE) i din portfölj? MEXC stöder olika metoder för att köpa VINE, inklusive kreditkort, banköverföringar och peer-to-peer-handel. Oavsett om du är nybörjare eller proffs gör MEXC att kryptoköp är enkelt och säkert.
Vine Coin (VINE) Prishistorik
Att analysera prishistoriken för VINE hjälper användare att förstå tidigare marknadsrörelser, viktiga stöd-/motståndsnivåer och volatilitetsmönster. Oavsett om du vill följa “all-time-highs” eller identifiera trender är historiska data en viktig del av prisprognoser och teknisk analys.
Prisförutsägelse för VINE
Vill du veta vart VINE kan vara på väg? På VINE sida för prisförutsägelse kombineras marknadssentiment, historiska trender och tekniska indikatorer för att ge information om framtida utsikter.
Varför ska du välja MEXC?
MEXC är en av världens främsta kryptobörser, betrodd av miljontals användare globalt. Oavsett om du är nybörjare eller proffs är MEXC din enklaste väg till krypto.
Friskrivning
Tokenomics-data på den här sidan kommer från tredjepartskällor. MEXC kan inte garantera att den är korrekt. Undersök ordentligt innan du investerar.
Vänligen läs och förstå användaravtalet och sekretesspolicyn
Köp Vine Coin (VINE)
Belopp
1 VINE = 0.06532 USD